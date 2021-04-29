Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 has a system called Trust Rank. The Trust Rank system is one of the most important parts of the housing realm. Players can figure out their current Trust Rank by talking to the Teapot Spirit in their teapot. This spirit, Tubby, will help players manage their affairs in the realm within.

To avail a range of items from Primogems to furnishings, players are highly encouraged to increase their Trust Rank with Tubby. There will be a little effort involved, but players can be sure that it will be worth it.

Genshin Impact Trust Rank guide: How to increase rewards and other benefits

Trust Rank may seem simple, and it is, but players need to understand the system's rewards. Increasing ranking is highly recommended because there is a lot to gain. Any opportunity to do so should be taken up without much hesitation.

Genshin Impact Trust Rank guide: How to increase

Crafting furnishings can increase Trust Rank

To increase their Trust Rank, players have to craft some furnishings. The first time they do so, players will be rewarded with some Trust EXP.

There are different tiers of furnishings. For example, Green, Blue, and Purple tier. Green furnishings require 12 hours to yield 30 Trust. The blue ones require 14 hours and yield 60 Trust, while the Purple furnishings require 16 hours to make and yield 90 Trust.

This means the higher the furnishing tier, the more Trust players can obtain.

Genshin Impact Trust Rank guide: Rewards

Rank 8 reward and privileges

The most important reward from the Trust Rank is probably the 60 Primogems. Players can obtain this amount on every rank. After reaching rank 10, a total of 600 Primogems are rewarded.

Other than that, players can also obtain blueprints and Vials of Adeptal Seed. This Vial is crucial. Players can buy five of them from the Realm Depot every day. This means at least five furnishings can be crafted daily.

Players should not hesitate in using this item as it will massively boost their Serenitea Pot progression.

Genshin Impact Trust Rank guide: Other benefits

Available realm layouts in the Serenitea Pot

The housing system has three available layouts. Players can only choose one for their Serenitea Pot. But with a higher Trust Rank, players can unlock another. Players can unlock the second layout at Trust Rank 8 and the third layout at Trust Rank 10.

More Realm Currency can be collected at a higher Trust Rank

Moreover, the Trust Rank also allows more Realm Currency to be accumulated. That means players don't have to check their housing realm constantly.

Realm Depot rewards in the housing system

Trust Rank in the Serenitea Pot will also open some items in the Realm Depot. Realm Currency can be used to buy some useful items like Resin and Artifact EXP.

Other benefits in Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot

Other than that, the following are some other benefits from Trust Rank in the Serenitea Pot:

More exterior area

More crafting queue

Teapot Spirit "Transformation"

More items from the Traveling Salesman, Chubby

More realm layouts

In summary, Trust Rank will allow players to have a larger housing realm to play in. If the Teapot realm is not their cup of tea, then they're still encouraged to pay some attention to their Serenitea Pot. This is because players can obtain various useful things that will assist them in the open world.

