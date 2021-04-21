During the Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream, it was revealed that players would get to own a personal realm using the Serenitea Pot. Within that realm, players can choose one of three realm layouts and build their home. They can obtain all three realm layouts after raising their Trust Rank with Tubby.

Adepti uses Serenitea Pots to create realms and abodes. It's a way to channel their Adeptal power. To unlock the Serenitea Pot gadget, players must reach Adventure Rank level 35 and complete the Archon quest (Chapter One, Act Three) "A New Star Approaches." Then, complete the quest "A Teapot to Call Home."

Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: How to obtain blueprints and craft furnishings in the new realm

Players can build their realm however they want to. They get to choose from a set of buildings, furniture, decorations, and even plants and animals. Travelers are given the liberty to decorate their Serenitea Pot. However, to be able to do so, players need to obtain blueprints and craft the furnishing.

How to obtain Blueprints

Participating in events and completing the Adeptal Mirror will increase the players' Trust Rank in Genshin Impact. Adeptal Mirror is the Serenitea Pot equivalent of the Adventurer Handbook. Higher Trust Rank means players will get more Blueprints.

One can also obtain Blueprints by buying the item in the Realm Depot and the Teapot Traveling Salesman. Various events will reward some of these items as well. After obtaining the Blueprints, players can craft the furnishings and place the furniture in their realm.

How to craft furnishings

To craft furnishings, collect the required materials for each furnishing - cut down trees, collect ores and plants. Using these materials, players have to craft fabrics and dyes at the Teapot Spirit's location. The obtained items will be used for furnishing afterward.

Genshin Impact 1.5 will come with a lot of new materials to farm and collect. This will encourage players to explore the open world more. Moreover, the Serenitea Pot is sure to increase the playtime of most Genshin Impact players.

