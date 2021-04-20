Genshin Impact 1.5 will have a lot of events in store, and players can expect a decent amount of Primogems from it. Whether for wishing on the version banners or for future versions, Primogem-management is crucial for F2P players.

It is important for F2P players to effectively allocate their Primogems spending to be able to obtain the characters or weapons that they want. For that purpose, players can refer to this guide to estimate how many Primogems they can obtain from Genshin Impact 1.5.

Genshin Impact 1.5 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 11000 Primogems after the update

These are the summary of all Primogems sources in Genshin Impact 1.5:

Update Compensation = 300 Primogems Bug Fix = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Stardust shop = 3200 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems New Story Quests = 120 Primogems Energy Amplifier Initiation Event = 300 Primogems Twisted Realm Event = 240 Primogems Hangout Event = 120 Primogems New Achievements = 120 Primogems Serenitea Pot Trust Rank = 360 Primogems Misty Dungeon Event = 420 Primogems Mimi Tomo Event = 420 Primogems Windtrace Event = 300 Primogems HoYoLab Check-in = 80 Primogems Login Event = 300 Primogems 1.6 Livestream Redeem Codes = 300 Primogems

In sum, F2P players can obtain approximately 11240 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.5.

How to get 11000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.5: Detail of all sources

1. Update Compensation

Players can expect 300 Primogems from the five hours of update maintenance.

2. Bug Fix

Bug Fix in Genshin Impact 1.4

Along with updates, players can also anticipate an extra 300 Primogems from various bug fixes.

3. Daily Commissions

Daily Commission in Genshin Impact

With 60 daily Primogems in six weeks, players will secure a total of 2520 Primogems.

4. Stardust shop

Players can obtain 20 Fates from Paimon's Shop in May and June. This is worth 3200 Primogems.

5. Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss reward

Assuming players can finish Spiral Abyss with 36 stars every time, three rotations of Abyss will yield 1800 Primogems.

6. Character Test Run

Eula and Zhongli banner in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

Eula and Zhongli test runs will reward 20 Primogems each.

7. New Story Quests

Zhongli and Eula story quest in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

Not only test runs, Zhongli and Eula will also come with new story quests. Players can expect 60 Primogems from each of them.

8. Energy Amplifier Initiation Event

The event in Chinese Livestream (Image via miHoYo)

There is no certainty on the amount of Primogems from this event. No Primogems were shown in the English Livestream, but 30 Primogems were displayed in the Chinese Livestream.

This might be caused by the different test versions each clip are taken from. Players can expect 300 Primogems from collecting Fractured Fruit Data instead.

9. Twisted Realm Event

Twisted Realm (Image via miHoYo)

There are four stages in the Twisted Realm, each rewarding players with 60 Primogems.

10. Hangout Event

New 1.5 Hangout Event (Image via miHoYo)

Following the Hangout Events in Genshin Impact 1.4, Noelle and Diona's hangout event should reward 60 Primogems each.

11. New Achievements

Genshin Impact 1.4 achievements

With every new version, players can expect brand new achievements. 60 Primogems are guaranteed from the new Hangout Event. Other than that, players can also expect more achievements from the new weekly bosses and the Serenitea Pot housing system.

12. Serenitea Pot Trust Rank

Serenitea Pot Trust Rank (Image via miHoYo)

Assuming each trust rank rewards players with 60 Primogems, 10 levels of trust will total 600 Primogems. However, it is highly unlikely to reach 10 levels in one version. Players can target level 6 of the Trust Rank in Genshin Impact 1.5.

13. Misty Dungeon Event

Misty Dungeon (Image via miHoYo)

Misty Dungeon will have six stages, with each stage yielding 70 Primogems.

14. Mimi Tomo Event

Mimi Tomo event reward (Image via miHoYo)

Players will obtain 60 Primogems for every stage of the Mimi Tomo event. With seven stages in total, players can stack up to 420 Primogems.

15. Windtrace Event

Windtrace event (Image via miHoYo)

There is also no information on the amount of Primogems from this event. But players can expect to receive 300 Primogems from it.

16. HoYoLab Check-in

HoYoLab check-in reward

With 42 days of Genshin Impact 1.5, players will be able to obtain 20 Primogems from the HoYoLab Check-in four times.

17. Login Event

7 days login event is always present in every version. Players can expect 300 Primogems from it.

18. 1.6 Livestream Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact 1.5 redeem code (Image via miHoYo)

With the ending of every version, players will be greeted with 300 Primogems from Special Program redeem codes.

Genshin Impact 1.5 can yield about 11000 Primogems for F2P players. This is great news for players that are aiming for Eula, or even saving up for banners in Genshin Impact 1.6.

