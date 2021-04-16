Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream: Weekly boss rewards to cost 30 Resins instead of 60, starting from the next update

Genshin Impact 1.5 Chinese live stream has concluded. It revealed a lot of exciting features coming with the next version. Some of them are new, while others are quality of life (QoL) improvements.

Although the content of Genshin Impact 1.5 had been leaked endlessly before, it does not stop the players from getting excited. Especially those who avoid leaks on purpose.

Hi everyone! The newest Developers Discussion is here!



This time, Paimon has collected a bunch of useful information about all sorts of things that Travelers care about! Click the link below to check it out!



View details here >>>https://t.co/OdlSMeQfK6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/w0bFYJOuzX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

One of the most exciting QoL changes is the decrease of Resin cost for weekly bosses. This change has been teased in a Developer Discussion, but the details are finally released.

Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream

There are three weekly bosses: Childe, also known as Tartaglia, "Stormterror" Dvalin, and Andrius. In the stream, a new weekly boss was announced.

This new boss, Azhdaha, has been mentioned in the lore of Genshin Impact. It is said to be a giant dragon that was sealed by the Adeptus in the past.

Three New Bosses for Version 1.5



- Abyss Herald

- Azhdaha

- Cryo Hypostasis pic.twitter.com/yfZ5Oz9KU3 — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) April 16, 2021

After the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, the first three weekly bosses will cost 30 Resins (instead of 60). But the fourth one would cost 60 as usual.

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

After the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, doing the four weekly bosses will cost less than doing only three current ones right now. The current cost for three weekly bosses is 180 Resins. But in Genshin Impact 1.5, the Resin cost for the four bosses will be 150.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream featured a lot more exciting news, including a sneak peek of Inazuma.

Players can also find new Primogems codes to save up for the upcoming character, Eula and Yanfei, or the confirmed Zhongli rerun.