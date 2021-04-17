Genshin Impact 1.5 is coming soon, and there is one new feature that is highly anticipated: the Serenitea Pot. The Serenitea Pot is a place where players can build their own house.

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

This feature has been in demand since the release of Genshin Impact as a similar system is available in miHoYo's other game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Five versions later, the system is finally coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: 5 things to know about the Serenitea Pot or housing realm

Three different realm layouts in the housing system (Image via miHoYo)

Serenitea Pot is an exciting addition to Genshin Impact 1.5. However, players should understand a few things about the upcoming realm.

Here are some examples:

#1 - Trust System

Trust System with Tubby (Image via miHoYo)

The Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 will come with a "Trust system." Inside it, players can talk to Tubby, a creature in a little teapot. Tubby will help manage various businesses in the realm, and players will have to increase trust with Tubby to unlock various systems in the Serenitea Pot.

Players can increase trust with Tubby by doing various things like crafting new furniture. The Trust Rank will allow players to have more realm layouts, more stored Realm Currency, and it will also reward players with furniture and Primogems.

#2 - Craft System

Crafting system in the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

The main way for players to obtain furniture in the Serenitea Pot is by crafting them. Players have to collect materials from the open world to use them in the realm within. With the new update, players will be able to collect some new items in the open world, such as wood.

#3 - In development: Expect gardening and stationing characters in the future

Characters in the realm within (Image via miHoYo)

The Serenitea Pot will be released in Genshin Impact 1.5. Of course, the feature will have a lot of ways to improve. In the Developers Discussion 4/17, it is mentioned that several features are going to be available in the future.

For example, players will be able to station their owned characters in the Serenitea Pot on Genshin Impact 1.6. The developer is also planning a gardening system, where players will be able to obtain various rewards from the realm activities.

#4 - Players can visit a friend's teapot and are encouraged to do so

Chubby is a travelling merchant in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

If players are interested in seeing their friend's Serenitea Pot, they can request a visit. After the host accepts the request, players will be teleported to their friend's realm. This allows players to explore the teapot together.

Developers Discussion - 4/17 | All you need to know about the Serenitea Pot system!



View here>>>https://t.co/Z0msNN6SzW#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UpeAyMYOv9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 17, 2021

Not only that, but players can also visit their friend's realm during the weekend to meet "Chubby." Chubby is another teapot creature that will sell new furniture. From the Developers Discussion, it is implied that players can obtain different things by visiting a friend's Serenitea Pot.

#5 - Adeptal energy and Realm Currency

Realm currency is the most important feature in the Serenitea Pot (Image via miHoYo)

Everything in the Serenitea Pot will revolve around the Realm Currency. In Genshin Impact 1.5, players can place different furniture in their realm. By doing so, the amount of Adeptal energy will increase, allowing players to obtain more Realm Currency.

This means the more things that players have in their realm, the faster they can accumulate the currency. This realm currency will not only be useful for the Serenitea Pot. Players can also exchange it for useful resources like Mora, Hero's Wits, and some new items: Transient Resin, Sanctifying Unction, and Sanctifying Essence.

The Serenitea Pot coming to Genshin Impact 1.5 will surely be an excellent addition to Genshin Impact. It will allow players to have their own personal space in the game and also increase their overall playtime.