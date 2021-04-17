Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream reveals Inazuma, housing system, new redeem codes, Eula, Yanfei and more

Today, Genshin Impact ran their special program live stream to showcase new content from the upcoming 1.5 update.

With many exciting leaks about 1.5 having circulated throughout the community, it was reassuring to see several of them confirmed in the livestream. Players can now be sure to see new characters, events, and even some game-changing features introduced in the update coming within just a few weeks.

Reveals from the Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream

The upcoming Electro region of Inazuma has long been predicted to arrive in version 1.6. However, Genshin Impact has finally begun to showcase the region.

In today’s live stream, players got a glimpse at some exciting artwork for Inazuma.

Given prior expectations, it seems unlikely that the whole land of Inazuma will debut in version 1.5. However, it certainly could be the case that players learn more about the new region and perhaps encounter some quests that involve Inazuma or the characters associated with it.

Inazuma has been the most anticipated content update for Genshin Impact, but for version 1.5 specifically, the housing system has been one of the most exciting leaks. And thanks to the live stream, it is now confirmed.

Players can expect to receive something called a “Serenitea Pot,” which will hold a whole realm inside it for players to customize. Prior leaks have suggested that players will receive this item from the adeptus, Madame Ping, in a 1.5 world quest.

Serenitea Pot preview for Genshin Impact’s upcoming Housing System (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Aside from any quest details, Madame Ping’s involvement in starting the housing system was essentially confirmed in today’s live stream. And given Madame Ping’s history with spacious teapots, this much shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Players can expect to create several pieces of furniture to decorate their realms. Some specific decor items shown in the livestream appear to be walls, rugs, and outdoor stands or kiosks. Perhaps more exciting is the fact that Genshin Impact has now confirmed realm pets. However, it’s unclear how many pets a player can have or whether they can travel outside their realms.

Preview of a customized realm (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Two new characters were also confirmed in today’s livestream. Eula and Yanfei, both predicted by prior leaks, are set to appear in 1.5 banners. Aside from the now-confirmed design and voices, players were also given more info on these characters’ playstyles.

Eula is a claymore-wielder with a Cryo Vision. She’s described to fight like a dancer, seemingly more graceful and “lighter” than other claymore-wielders.

Eula’s Elemental Skill, “Ice Tide Vortex,” deals swift Cryo damage. When tapped, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart, which increases Eula’s DEF and resistance to interruption. When the skill is held, Eula uses her Grimheart stacks to lower enemy resistance with physical and Cryo damage. Also, each stack used will convert into AoE Cryo damage.

Her Burst ability, “Glacial Illumination,” deals Cryo damage and creates a sword that hangs above and follows Eula. As Eula deals damage to enemies, the sword charges energy until exploding.

Eula preview (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Yanfei is the other new character confirmed for 1.5. She, like Ganyu, is part Illuminated Beast, and she is a legal advisor in Liyue Harbor.

According to the stream, Yanfei will be a catalyst-user with a Pyro vision. Her normal attacks, as well as her Skill and Burst abilities, create Scarlet Seals around her, which lower her stamina consumption. Her charged attacks use all Scarlet Seals to buff the attack’s AoE and damage output.

The specifics on Yanfei’s Skill and Burst, however, were not entirely described in the livestream.

Yanfei preview (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Of course, miHoYo topped off their livestream by kindly rewarding its viewers with several promo codes, each of which is redeemable for 100 Primogems.

FS6SU367M279

4BNSD3675J8D

ATPTUJPP53QH

As always, players can redeem the codes by signing in and entering the codes at the link here.

