5 secret achievements in Genshin Impact that most players don't know about

Genshin Impact offers a great deal of content for its players, especially for a free-to-play game.

A common strategy for getting free Primogems is to complete various achievements that are sorted into different series, as all of the achievements reward at least five Primogems. However, not all of the achievements in Genshin Impact are shown to players in-game; at least not before completion.

Players often find these hidden achievements by simply playing the game. For example, there is a hidden achievement for paralyzing a Ruin Guard by damaging its eye twice. However, some of the hidden achievements in Genshin Impact are achieved by playing the game in strange, unique, or even counterintuitive ways.

Also read: Top 5 tips for completing the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

5 Secret achievements in Genshin Impact

#1 - Bon Appétit

A Genshin Impact party of full characters

This hidden achievement is awarded to players who feed all four party members until they’re completely full, to the point where they can’t eat another bite.

To make this easier, players should build a party using their lowest-level characters. At lower levels, characters fill up with less food. Players receive 10 Primogems when awarded this achievement.

Advertisement

#2 - Fantastic Four

A party of four Electro characters in Genshin Impact

The “Fantastic Four” achievement is awarded for completing any domain with four party members of the same element.

With potentially no elemental reactions available, this isn’t exactly a good way to approach any combat in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, there is an easy and cost effective way to get this achievement. Players can simply challenge the easiest level in their domain of choice, and they won’t need to spend resin on rewards in order to get this achievement.

#3 - ...Not Indicative of final product

Chongyun infusing Cryo into an Anemo Hypostasis’ tornado (image via Gamers Weebs Youtube)

Players would have learned how to use Anemo reactions in combat by now, and they likely often create Swirl reactions of their own to deal more damage to enemies. This 10-Primogem achievement, however, is awarded for infusing Anemo attacks from the Anemo Hypostasis.

More specifically, players need to infuse four different elements into the tornadoes that the Hypostasis generates. Naturally, this means players need a party with four different elements, and it’s a safe idea to have all Elemental Bursts ready before challenging the Boss battle.

Advertisement

Players don’t need to infuse all four elements in a single wave of tornadoes; waiting for the next wave is perfectly fine as long as it’s in the same battle. Players receive the achievement once the Hypostasis is defeated.

#4 - ...Anyone can be a gourmet

Cooking a Chicken-Mushroom Skewer poorly in Genshin Impact

Many players have stumbled upon rewards for cooking foods perfectly and mastering dishes. This achievement, however, is much the opposite.

After cooking 10 meals poorly, players are rewarded with this five-Primogem achievement. To cook a meal poorly, players must stop cooking either before or after the yellow target boxes.

Players get another achievement called “If you put your heart into it…” after cooking their first meal poorly.

#5 - Boared to Death

A Wild Boar charging at Keqing

This achievement, like its name suggests, is awarded for having a character killed by a Wild Boar. Completing this achievement nets players five Primogems.

Advertisement

An easy way to get this achievement is by having a character jump off a tall ledge, then reviving them with a Teyvat Fried Egg or a Steak. Afterward, players should have that character creep up to a Boar from behind, trying to get it to turn around and charge.

Also read: How to make custom tier lists for the latest characters in Genshin Impact