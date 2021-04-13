Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Everything known about Baizhu and Yaoyao so far

Baizhu and Yaoyao are rumored to be the first playable Dendro characters in Genshin Impact.

There are seven elements in Genshin Impact, one for every nation in Teyvat. The game has so far released characters with Visions of every element except Dendro, and Baizhu and Yaoyao are the ones that may change that. Players are still at least several months away from being able to wish for these characters, but thanks to dataminers, players have some information on what to expect from the upcoming characters.

Everything that’s been revealed about Baizhu and Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has kept players busy with the latest events and additions in the 1.4 update, and 1.5 is soon to come. Players have been most anxious about the new region of Inazuma, which is more than likely to come in June with the 1.6 update. And it doesn't seem like it won’t be until The Chasm is revealed that miHoYo will debut the first Dendro characters.

Baizhu was first introduced as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in the Archon Quest, “Guizhong.” He is expected to be released as a five-star Dendro character that players will be able to pick up in a future update. He is rumored to be a catalyst user, with a signature weapon known as the Jade Catalyst.

Baizhu has been confirmed by multiple dataminers that he is a Catalyst User. His frail body would not have been able to wield a sword. Here is his possible signature weapon~ the beautiful Jade Catalyst. I've included his model as well. pic.twitter.com/Y4AUBpugrU — manifesting baizhu crumbs 1.6 (@BaizhuMains) February 25, 2021

Players know Yaoyao as Ganyu’s assistant, and formerly as a fellow chef disciple alongside Xiangling. It’s worth speculating if any of Yaoyao’s gameplay is similar in any way to either of the characters she’s known to be close with.

It’s likely that Yaoyao will appear as a catalyst user as well, and likely be a more F2P-friendly character.

🍃Yao Yao🍃



(Footage is from the first Genshin Closed Beta and does not represent any upcoming content.)



Very special thanks to @dimbreathjr for this :)#GenshinImpact #原神 #YaoYao pic.twitter.com/DeZoHhfPdl — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 15, 2021

With both of these upcoming characters holding a Dendro Vision, it’s surely exciting to see how they will play. Players have only seen Dendro attacks from enemies up until now, and those attacks often manipulate the ground or environment in some way.

Having only seen a limited number of Dendro attacks so far, it will be interesting to see how miHoYo decides to expand on the playstyle.

