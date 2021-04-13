Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New achievements, Housing system, and more

The latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal upcoming achievements that miHoYo will add to the 1.5 update.

The achievements leaked by Project Celestia further point to a previously leaked housing system that will also likely come in 1.5. The achievement series is rumored to be called “ A Realm Beyond: Series I.” These leaks are, as usual, unconfirmed and may change by the time the update is released.

Leaked achievement series for Genshin Impact version 1.5

[Beta 1.5] "A Realm Beyond: Series 1" - Achievement List

Achievements linked to the housing system.



As always, subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

As always, players can expect new achievements to mean new opportunities for Primogems. Players will be sure to grind hours into the game for the extra rewards.

The leaked achievement descriptions also add some hints on how the housing system will function. However, without a verified description on the housing system, the implications are vague.

The biggest leak players can infer about the housing system is that it may be more vast than previously expected. “High Adeptal Energy Readings Ahead” is the title of one of the leaked achievements, and it is rumored to reward players for accumulating adept energy in up to three different realms.

This implies that players may have three different places to customize. It has been previously leaked that players will get to furnish the area outside their home. Now, it’s speculative that players will have multiple realms, though whether they can build multiple homes or buildings is unclear.

Another achievement supports the idea that the housing system will be a large addition to the game. The final “My… Territory” achievement is awarded for placing 500 pieces of furniture within a single realm. If this means having 500 pieces of furniture placed simultaneously, then it could be the case that players will have a very large realm to decorate. However, this could also mean that players may need to add and remove furnishings until having placed 500.

New currency, materials, and leveling system forecasted in the Genshin Impact housing system

Housing system preview in Genshin Impact (image via Daruダル Youtube)

One of the upcoming achievements rewards players for collecting wood, a currently unfamiliar resource in Genshin Impact. It’s worth speculating that wood will be an important material in the realm, likely used to craft furniture.

Wood translations came from this selection of craftable furnishings from an unknown source, they could be wrong in places. Visiting other player's realms is certainly on the docket as well and will seemingly be important in buying from the travelling salesman.

Several of these achievements also mention furniture and dyes. Players had previously been cued into the idea of furniture in the new housing system, but dyes are a new concept. It’s easy to speculate that dyes will be used for painting in the Realm, especially since the title of the achievement is “Color it In.” Still, it would be unclear what exactly can be painted.

As for the furnishings, the Precision Modeling achievement is forecasted to reward players for learning how to craft.

Preview on furniture placement in Genshin Impact (image via Daruダル Youtube)

A new currency system has also been rumored among these achievements. It’s simply called “realm currency” in the leak, and players will be able to spend it on blueprints and other items from a shop called the "Realm Depot."

Realm Currency can be used to purchase various items, new locations, and blueprints at the Realm Depot and from the Teapot Traveling Salesman who will visit your and your friends' abodes at various times. Groups of furnishings can be deployed as a set as shown.

The Friend of the Realm achievements indicate something called a teapot spirit, and players are seemingly meant to increase their “Trust Level” with it. It is unclear how this relates to the housing system that the achievement series focuses on. However, leveling systems have historically implied some type of rewards in Genshin Impact, so it’s safe to assume players will want to work hard on their Trust Level, if this achievement does in fact come in 1.5.

Players can only speculate when it comes to the specifics of these achievements, but the fact that more leaks point toward the housing system makes it safer to assume that it will be a part of the 1.5 update to Genshin Impact.

