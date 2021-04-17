Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Free Diona, 2x domain rewards, new hangout events, and more to arrive in the next version

The Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream has certainly promised a great deal of content. Inazuma was teased, new characters were revealed, and of course, what fans really wanted was added too - A Zhongli rerun.

During the live stream, the announcers briefly (but clearly) explained some of the new events players are getting in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. From double domain rewards to a free 4-star character, here are some things to know about the upcoming version.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Free Diona

Players can obtain Diona for free in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

There were a few events teased during the Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream. One of them is the "Energy Amplifier Initiation" event. In this event, the Traveller will obtain an item from a Sumeru researcher. This item will allow players to be affected by various buffs, making them stronger in the upcoming event fights.

From this event, players can exchange "Fractured Fruit Data" for different rewards. These rewards include Primogems and the bartender of the Cat's Tail Tavern, Diona.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Overflowing Mastery

Overflowing Mastery will allow quicker talent level-up materials farming (Image via miHoYo)

Similar to the Leyline Overflow in Genshin Impact 1.3, Genshin Impact 1.5 will present an event where players can obtain double drops in talent level-up materials domains. This double drop can be acquired three times per day.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New hangout events

Advertisement

New hangout event featuring Diona (Image via miHoYo)

In Genshin Impact 1.4, a Hangout event was announced with four characters to hang out with: Chongyun, Bennett, Noelle, and Barbara. Fans were able to get to know the characters more and spend a day with them.

Two more Hangout events will be added to Genshin Impact 1.5 - Diona, and Act 2 for Noelle. This will be the first Act 2 available at the Hangout event. It's intriguing to know how her story will go and whether it is related to the first act or not.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New story quest, 2 new bosses, and companionship EXP adjustment in Co-Op

New hangout events and story quests (Image via miHoYo)

Other than new hangout events, Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream also revealed two new Story Quests. Act 2 of Zhongli's story quest, and a new one about Eula.

Two new bosses and a new enemy in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli's story quest will be linked with the upcoming new boss: Azhdaha. This ancient dragon is likely to be a weekly boss in Genshin Impact 1.5. Other than that, a new world boss will also be released: The Cryo Hypostasis.

Advertisement

Companionship EXP adjustments in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

An adjustment has been made to improve the players' Co-op experience. If players previously obtained the same amount of Companionship EXP in single-player and in Co-op mode, Genshin Impact 1.5 will allow players to gain more Companionship EXP in Co-op. This way, players won't have to feel like they're losing friendship points.