The best build for Zhongli in Genshin Impact: Get top-tier support benefits in Spiral Abyss

Zhongli is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact. The polearm user was released on Genshin Impact 1.1, along with Childe, which recently had a banner rerun. On Genshin Impact 1.5, Zhongli is rumored to have his own rerun as well.

Zhongli's supportive performance is incredible. He is usable in any game content, and players who pull for him are guaranteed not to be disappointed. His shield has excellent strength with 100% uptime, while his burst has decent damage with a low energy requirement.

The best build for Zhongli in Genshin Impact: Shield support

Zhongli on full HP build (Image via DSGaming, YouTube)

Zhongli is the best shielder in Genshin Impact so far. His element, Geo, allows him to have 150% extra shield strength against all types of attacks, allowing players to be extra secure in their field time.

Moreover, Zhongli's shield also lowers the enemy's resistance. Therefore, players' DPS can deal higher damage when protected by their shield.

To play the Geo Archon as shield support, players should go for full HP build, HP/HP/HP while focusing on HP% and HP+ on their substat.

Since no artifact set increases HP, players can opt for:

2-Noblesse Oblige + 2-Archaic Petra.

4-Archaic Petra.

4-Noblesse Oblige.

As for his weapon, it is recommended to use the 3-star Black Tassel, which provides HP% as its substat. This allows Zhongli to have an even stronger shield. Moreover, the Staff of Homa can also boost his HP.

The best build for Zhongli in Genshin Impact: Burst support

Zhongli using his elemental burst in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Other than shield support, Zhongli also makes excellent burst support. His burst is capable of petrifying any enemies (except for bosses), both big and small. This will save players at crucial times when they're unable to escape the enemy's attack.

Zhongli's burst only needs 40 energy to be used, so players can continuously spam it. It also offers a decent amount of damage. This means players can use it to kill enemies easily.

To play Zhongli as burst support, players can use Attack/Geo/Critical Rate or Critical Damage as their artifact's main stat. They can also use HP instead of Attack on their timepiece. This way, Zhongli can deal damage while protecting the main DPS at the same time.

For his artifact, players can use:

2-Noblesse Oblige + 2-Archaic Petra for maximum burst damage.

for maximum burst damage. 4-Noblesse Oblige for extra support from its 4-set bonus.

Unlike Shield Support, players should not use Black Tassel for the burst build. Instead, use:

Critical Rate weapons like White Tassel, Lithic Spear, or Deathmatch . These weapons will help Zhongli gain more Critical Rates.

. These weapons will help Zhongli gain more Critical Rates. Energy Recharge weapons: Prototype Starglitter, Favonius Lance, or Skyward Spine . Since Zhongli will be burst support, he must have his burst ready after his cooldown is over. Having some extra Energy Recharge will help ensure it happens.

. Since Zhongli will be burst support, he must have his burst ready after his cooldown is over. Having some extra Energy Recharge will help ensure it happens. Vortex Vanquisher allows Zhongli to have a stronger shield and attack.

allows Zhongli to have a stronger shield and attack. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear provides a Critical Rate and a high base attack.

provides a Critical Rate and a high base attack. The staff of Homa will further boost Zhongli's HP while crazily boosting his damage through its passive and Critical Damage sub stat.