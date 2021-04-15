Genshin Impact announces version 1.5 preview program: Redeem codes, Zhongli rerun, and new characters expected

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be previewed on April 16. If Genshin Impact 1.4 follows the previous pattern, then the version is expected to end around April 27.

PLS PUT ZHONGLI AS THE SECOND BANNER, I NEED MORE TIME pic.twitter.com/fn306GwDi7 — imari ✧ zhongli wanter (@_levisgf) April 15, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 brings the Windblume Festival, along with some other exciting events that reward players with a lot of Primogems.

Although Genshin Impact 1.5 has been leaked often, it is uncertain what kind of events this version will bring. Players who are interested to know more are recommended to watch the version preview.

Also read: Varka in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Grand Master so far

Redeem codes, Zhongli rerun, and new characters expected in Genshin Impact version 1.5 preview program

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

This will be held on April 16 at 8 PM local time for Chinese players. Players who are fluent in Chinese (or are fine with seeing only graphics) can watch it on 10 different platforms: B Station, Douyu, Huya, Penguin Esports, Kuaishou, Douyin, Watermelon Video, Weibo, WeChat video account, and 4399 Games live room.

As for the Global announcement, it will be held on April 16 at 11 AM (UTC-5). This means the announcement will be released 13 hours earlier for Chinese players. The Special Program will be hosted on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel and will allow players to know what to expect from the 1.5 version.

Advertisement

And we are ready for those new character reveals excited af for a certain cryo claymore 5 star 🥴 pic.twitter.com/gTfDEkT7T4 — Mina 🦋🧡 (@Totallynotcalli) April 15, 2021

In the Chinese announcement banner, players can see that Zhongli is standing next to an unknown character. This character is highly likely to be a brand new 5-star character.

Players can also see that this character bears the Cryo vision on its right shoulder. Therefore, it can be assumed that the 5-star banners in Genshin Impact 1.5 will be a Zhongli rerun, along with a new Cryo character.

Yup! Free PRIMOGEMS here we come! pic.twitter.com/MulVhWqK0b — 🐙James_God of Nep🦈 (@Nep_James) April 15, 2021

Other than announcements for new characters and features, players are also encouraged to watch the preview for promo codes. They are expected to obtain 300 Primogems from the "Livestream-ogems."

Also read: Unknown God in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the mysterious god so far