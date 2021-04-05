Unknown God in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the mysterious god so far

The Unknown God is one of the biggest mysteries in Genshin Impact. The amount of lore in this game seems boundless, where players can discover various stories through different things in the game. From reading books, talking to NPCs, observing old ruins, and so much more.

When players start their journey in Genshin Impact, they will be greeted by the infamous Unknown God. She stops the twins from crossing into another world, trapping them in Teyvat. This article dissects who she is and adds to what fans might know about her.

Unknown God in Genshin Impact: Her powers and abilities

The Unknown God is capable of levitating

The Unknown God introduced herself as the "Sustainer of Heavenly Principles." The slight demonstration of her abilities shows that she possesses greater powers than the Archons. She may own some form of Celestial abilities. The Unknown God also shows hate for mortals, which means that she's most likely an immortal being.

The moment she appears, she is flying. So that marks her first ability: levitation. It is also notable that she came through some portal, which may imply that she can travel between dimensions or manipulate space.

Other than that, she's also shown to have an extraordinary reflex, capable of defending against the Traveler's attacks against her. Lastly, the Unknown God also seems to be capable of sealing the Traveler's powers.

Unknown God in Genshin Impact: Resemblance to Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd

Kiana and the Unknown God shares the same ability

This character obviously resembles Kiana Kaslana (Herrscher of the Void form) from Honkai Impact 3rd. The Unknown God demonstrates the ability to manipulate space and dimensional holes, similar to the Void Herrscher.

The Unknown God looks like Herrscher of the Void from Honkai Impact 3rd

Moreover, the Unknown God's line, "The arrogation of mankind ends here," shows that she loathes mortals, a trait that the Herrscher also possesses.

Kiana and the Unknown God are voiced by the same voice actresses.

Unknown God in Genshin Impact: Paimon Theory

Paimon's hairclip has the same shape as Unknown God's ability

One of the most accepted theories about Unknown God is that she is weakened after the Travelers' battle (and possibly the cataclysm that happened 500 years ago). This causes her to "shrink" into Paimon size.

Some theorize that she lost her memory and innocently follows the Traveler around. Others believe that Paimon knows exactly who she is and chooses to deceive the Traveler as she regains her powers.

This is mostly believable because no one can figure out how Paimon drowns at the beginning of the story. Many also suspect that Paimon will be the final boss of Genshin Impact.

This theory is widely popular because Paimon and the Unknown God share a lot of similarities. From the hair clip, their color, and some other trivial features.

For example, Paimon's clothes have patterns similar to those seen in ancient civilizations, the Celtic Knot. Her name also shares its roots with the other Archons, where Paimon is one of the nine kings of Hell.

The truth of the Unknown God may not be revealed any time soon. Players will have to go through a lot of things before she is even mentioned again. Until then, Genshin Impact's mascot, Paimon, will also remain a mystery.

