Genshin Impact: Voice actors of all the characters in 2021

Genshin Impact has a compelling story that is slowly unraveling.

One of the things that helps make the story so immersive is the efforts put in by voice actors. These individuals have been able to showcase the personalities of Genshin Impact characters with their brilliant work.

Most of the voice actors in Genshin Impact have a lot of experience. For example, the voice actor of Hu Tao in Genshin Impact is Rie Takahashi, who is known for her role as Megumin in KonoSuba. Meanwhile, Lisa's voice actor is Mara Junot, who previously voiced Evelynn in League of Legends.

Genshin Impact: Voice actors of all the playable characters

Voice actors of Albedo

English VA: Khoi Dao

Japanese VA: Kenji Nojima

Voice actors of Aether

English VA: Zach Aguilar

Japanese VA: Shun Horie

Voice actors of Amber

English VA: Kelly Baskin

Japanese VA: Manaka Iwami

Voice actors of Barbara

English VA: Laura Stahl

Japanese VA: Akari Kitō

Voice actors of Beidou

English VA: Allegra Clark

Japanese VA: Ami Koshimizu

Voice actors of Bennett

English VA: Cristina Vee Valenzuela

Japanese VA: Ryota Osaka

Voice actors of Chongyun

English VA: Beau Bridgland

Japanese VA: Soma Saito

Voice actors of Diluc

English VA: Sean Chiplock

Japanese VA: Kensho Ono

Voice actors of Diona

English VA: Dina Sherman

Japanese VA: Shiori Izawa

Voice actors of Fischl

English VA: Brittany Cox

Japanese VA: Maaya Uchida

Voice actors of Oz

English VA: Ben Pronsky

Japanese VA: Yasunori Masutani

Voice actors of Ganyu

English VA: Jennifer Losi

Japanese VA: Reina Ueda

Voice actors of Hu Tao

English VA: Brianna Knickerbocker

Japanese VA: Rie Takahashi

Voice actors of Jean

English VA: Stephanie Southerland

Japanese VA: Chiwa Saitō

Voice actors of Kaeya

English VA: Josey Montana McCoy

Japanese VA: Kohsuke Toriumi

Voice actors of Keqing

English VA: Kayli Mills

Japanese VA: Eri Kitamura

Voice actors of Klee

English VA: Poonam Basu

Japanese VA: Misaki Kuno

Voice actors of Lisa

English VA: Mara Junot

Japanese VA: Rie Tanaka

Voice actors of Lumine

English VA: Sarah Miller-Crews

Japanese VA: Aoi Yūki

Voice actors of Mona

English VA: Felecia Angelle

Japanese VA: Konomi Kohara

Voice actors of Ningguang

English VA: Erin Ebers

Japanese VA: Sayaka Ohara

Voice actors of Noelle

English VA: Laura Faye Smith

Japanese VA: Kanon Takao

Voice actors of Qiqi

English VA: Christie Cate

Japanese VA: Yukari Tamura

Voice actors of Razor

English VA: Todd Haberkorn

Japanese VA: Koki Uchiyama

Voice actors of Sucrose

English VA: Valeria Rodriguez

Japanese VA: Akane Fujita

Voice actors of Tartaglia (Childe)

English VA: Griffin Burns

Japanese VA: Ryohei Kimura

Voice actors of Venti

English VA: Erika Harlacher

Japanese VA: Ayumu Murase

Voice actors of Xiangling

English VA: Jackie Lastra

Japanese VA: Ari Ozawa

Voice actors of Xiao

English VA: Laila Berzins

Japanese VA: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Voice actors of Xingqiu

English VA: Cristina Vee Valenzuela

Japanese VA: Junko Minagawa

Voice actors of Xinyan

English VA: Laura Stahl

Japanese VA: Chiaki Takahashi

Voice actors of Zhongli

English VA: Keith Silverstein

Japanese VA: Tomoaki Maeno

Genshin Impact: Voice actors of other characters

Voice actors of Dainsleif

English VA: Yuri Lowenthal

Japanese VA: Kenjiro Tsuda

Voice actors of Rosaria

English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell

Japanese VA: Ai Kakuma

