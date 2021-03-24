What does Elemental Mastery do in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact offers vast gameplay that may be difficult for new players to grasp. Apart from the typical attack, defense, and HP, the game has another attribute: Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact is a stat that affects the damage of elemental reactions such as Vaporize, Melt, and Overload.

Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact

There are two types of elemental reaction damages in Genshin Impact: Amplifying Reaction and Transformative Reaction.

Amplifying Reaction is an elemental reaction that increases players' damage by at least 50-100%. Transformative Reaction is an elemental reaction with its own damage counter.

Elemental Mastery for Transformative Reaction in Genshin Impact

There are currently five elemental reactions that have Transformative damage: Overload, Electro-Charged, Swirl, Shattered, and Superconduct.

The damage resulted from these reactions is based on the player's character level and Elemental Mastery, and they will not crit. So, the only way to increase the damage is by leveling the character up and raising their Elemental Mastery.

Out of the five Transformative Reactions, "Shattered" has to go through two steps. First, players will have to apply Hydro and Cryo on the enemy to create the "Freeze" reaction, which will render them immobilized. Afterward, gamers can use heavy attacks like claymore, Geo attack, explosion, or plunge attack to create the Shattered reaction.

Elemental Mastery for Amplifying Reaction in Genshin Impact

There are two Amplifying reactions in Genshin Impact: Melt and Vaporized. Unlike the Transformative damage that scales solely on level and Elemental Mastery, Amplifying reactions mainly scale from attack. This damage can also crit, so it's a critical reaction for players that are running a Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo DPS.

There's also a little twist for this reaction. The amplified damage will depend on the trigger of the reaction. For example, if a player's Pyro character triggers Melt, their damage will increase by 100%. So what's originally 10000 damage will become 20000.

However, if a Cryo character triggers Melt, their damage will only increase by 50%. So a 10000 damage is now 15000. Cryo to Pyro reaction is called "Reversed Melt," which means that the amplified damage isn't as great as Pyro to Cryo.

This twist is also applied for Vaporize, where Hydro trigger will result in a 100% damage increase, whereas Pyro trigger will result in a 50% damage increase.

Players have to keep in mind that this 100% and 50% increase in damage is not a fixed amount. With Elemental Mastery, players can increase these numbers, allowing their characters to deal a higher amount of damage.

Elemental Mastery for Crystallized Reaction in Genshin Impact

Unlike the rest of the offensive Elemental reactions, "Crystallized," which is a reaction between Geo and Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro, creates something called "Elemental Shards."

Picking up an Elemental Shard will grant players a shield that will last for 15 seconds. The strength of this shield scales with the Geo character's level and Elemental Mastery.

Players can easily overlook Elemental Mastery, but it holds a hidden potential. Although increasing this stat is generally not a primary priority, it should not be underestimated, as it can provide a significant difference if used properly.