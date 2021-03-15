Create
The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact's 1.4 update: Stats, how to obtain, and more

The Alley Flash (Image by miHoYo)
The Genshin Impact 1.4 update will come with four new weapons. One of them is The Alley Flash, obtainable from gacha.|

The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact is a new sword with elemental mastery as its secondary stat. Players can use it on a support due to its niche passive.

The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Weapon stats

  • Base attack: 45
  • Max attack (Lv90): 620
  • Base Secondary stat: 12 Elemental Mastery
  • Max Secondary stat: 55 Elemental Mastery

Passive: Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12/15/18/21/24%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s.

The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact has the highest attack among the other available 4-star swords, balanced by the low secondary stat.

Its base attack is even higher than most available 5-star swords, with Aquila Favonia beating The Alley Flash by 54 base attack.

How to obtain the Alley Flash in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update

The Alley Flash will only be available through an exclusive weapon banner. It will not be available on a standard banner. Players will need to save some intertwined fates if they wish to obtain this weapon in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update.

The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Best character

Due to its niche passive, the Alley Flash can only be effectively used by support characters. The character equipping this sword must not take damage for its passive to persist.

If players aren't careful, they could lose 12% extra damage for 5 seconds.

#1 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via miHoYo)
Xingqiu is an excellent burst support. His burst deals a lot of damage without him having to be on-field, so this sword can be great on him, allowing the 12% extra damage to always be active.

#2 - Bennett

Bennett (Image via miHoYo)
The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact has a massive base attack, increasing the attack buff from Bennett's burst. The previous highest base attack on swords was held by Prototype Rancour, with 565 base attack.

Published 15 Mar 2021, 14:20 IST
Genshin Impact
