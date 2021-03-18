Genshin Impact 1.4 update: How to obtain the Windblume Ode and refine it to rank 5 on March 19th

The Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Festival will start on March 19th. Various rewards will be available for exchange in the event shop, including the brand new weapon Windblume Ode.

Windblume Ode is a 4-star bow with Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat. It is best used on characters that rely on reaction, or have a low cooldown on their skill.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Ode: How to obtain

Windblume Festival reward (Image via miHoYo)

Windblume Festival will have three main events, Festive Anecdotes, Festive Challenges, and Peculiar Wonderland.

Players can obtain Peculiar Collab Coupons by finishing the challenges in Peculiar Wonderland. These coupons can be exchanged for various rewards, including the brand new bow, Windblume Ode.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Ode: How to refine to rank 5

Windblume Festival reward (Image via miHoYo)

Other than obtaining the bow itself, the Peculiar Collab Coupon can also be used to obtain "The Visible Winds." This flower-like item is a refinement material for Windblume Ode.

Advertisement

Like Festering Desire on Version 1.2, players will also be able to refine their Windblume Ode to rank 5 by obtaining 4 of the "The Visible Winds."

Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Ode: Stat and passive

Windblume Ode stat and passive (Image via miHoYo)

Windblume Ode has a base attack of 42 on level 1 and 36 Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat. On level 90, it will have 510 base attack, and 165 Elemental Mastery. These numbers are perfectly identical to The Stringless.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Ode's passive is called Windblume Wish, "After using an Elemental Skill, players receive a boon from the ancient wish of Windblume, increasing ATK by 16% for 6s." After reaching refinement rank 5, the passive rate increases ATK by 32%.

Characters with low skill cooldown can effectively use this passive. It seems like Windblume Ode is designed to be an F2P bow for Venti, considering Venti's tap-skill has a cooldown of exactly 6 seconds.

Other than having the chance to get a fully-refined Windblume Ode, players will also obtain extra EXP when leveling up Windblume Ode. If this system follows the Genshin Impact 1.2 version, players should get double EXP when leveling their Windblume Ode.