Genshin Impact has finally revealed the character demo for the upcoming promotional character, Venti. Players who had missed the opportunity to unlock him in the very first promotional banner will get another chance in Genshin Impact 1.4 update.

The character demo shows the normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst of Venti, with a cinematic approach. His banner is scheduled to release on March 17th, 2021, after the server maintenance for Genshin Impact 1.4 update is over.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Venti's character demo officially released

The character demo, named "Venti: A Bard's Business," shows his skills and supporting abilities on the battlefield.

Venti is believed to be the best 5-star support character in Genshin Impact. When paired with the 4-piece Viridiscent Venerer artifact set, he can debuff enemies.

When Venti causes a Swirl reaction, it weakens the opponent's elemental resistance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40%. Also, his unique elemental skill that creates an upward Windstream can help players climb difficult ridges.

A look at Venti (Image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

Venti's elemental burst, "Wind's Grand Ode," forms a colossal storm eye that sucks in objects and enemies, helping with crowd control. It simultaneously deals Anemo damage to opponents trapped in it, making him very useful in Spiral Abyss.

The crowd control ability helps players perform specific elemental reactions while the opponents are stuck in the storm eye. This makes Venti a universal support character for all the elemental damage-dealing DPS characters.

The character demo can be watched on Genshin Impact's official channel on YouTube.

Venti's reappearance in the promotional banners opens up a new set of possibilities in the game meta. Many players who missed the opportunity to unlock the time-limited characters had to adapt to a different gameplay.

However, the rerun of those time-limited characters will allow them to obtain the top-tier characters and build their dream team.

