The Flute in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats and suitable characters for the sword

The Flute is one of the 4-star swords that exist in Genshin Impact. The game offers a variety of weapons for use on the player's favourite characters.

The Flute has attack as its secondary stat, and a niche passive. It is part of the Wanderer's Troupe Series. The Flute once belonged to the Sword Dancer of the Wanderer's Troupe.

How to get The Flute in Genshin Impact

The Flute can be obtained from gacha. It is available in all three banners - the Limited Character Banner, the Weapon Banner, and the Standard Banner.

It has been featured in three weapon banners, and is currently not featured on the weapon banner in Genshin Impact.

The Flute stats and passives in Genshin Impact

Base attack: 42

Maximum attack: 510

Maximum secondary stat: 41.3% attack

The Flute passive:

Normal or Charged Attacks grant a Harmonic on hits. Gaining five Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100/125/150/175/200% ATK DMG to surrounding enemies. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

This passive is best for characters that often take the field, as it requires the character to be hitting normal or charged attacks to trigger.

The most suitable characters for The Flute

1. Jean

Image via Tarkus, YouTube

Jean offers both DPS and healing capabilities. Her healing scales with her attack, making The Flute's passive perfect for her. She also relies on normal attacks to heal, allowing The Flute to trigger its passive often.

2. Qiqi

Image via DaddyGaming, YouTube Image via TheBlurr, YouTube

Qiqi is one of the best healers in Genshin Impact. Just like Jean, her healing scales with her attack. Using The Flute allows her to heal a great amount of HP.

3. Keqing

(Image via TheBlurr, YouTube)

The Flute's passive makes it a perfect choice for characters that rely on normal or charged attacks to deal damage, such as Keqing. Keqing's fast attack also allows The Flute to trigger its passive easily.

So far, Qiqi, Jean and Keqing are the only Genshin Impact characters that greatly benefit from equipping The Flute. It is not the best for off-field sub DPS such as Xingqiu, as the passive will not be able to trigger effectively.