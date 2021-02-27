Meet Rie Takahashi, the voice actor behind Genshin Impact's Hu Tao

As has been much-discussed recently, Rie Takahashi is a Japanese voice actress and the voice behind Genshin Impact's upcoming five-star character, Hu Tao.

Presently associated with 81 Produce, the 26-year-old began her career as a voice actress in 2013. Since then, she has featured in major shows, movies, and games like Bakugan: Battle Planet, KonoSuba, and Kirby Star Allies.

Rie Takahashi has managed to gather a notable fan following with her unique voice expressions, and it remains to be seen how fans react to Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

The character's teaser was released on February 27th, i.e., today, by miHoYo, which also turns out to be Rie Takahashi's birthday.

It is a lovely gesture from miHoYo to release Hu Tao's teaser on her voice actress's birthday in Genshin Impact.

Rie Takahashi, the voice behind Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Before her role as the voice actress for Hu Tao in the game, the Saitama native had previously featured in several video game titles, including:

Ar Nosurge as Tatoria

Future Card Buddyfight as Yuki Tendo

Shadowverse as Crystalia Aerin and Sibyl of the Waterwyrm

The Caligula Effect as Migue Shinohara

Mary Skelter: Nightmares as Thumbelina

Azur Lane as USS Massachusetts (BB-59) and USS Montpelier (CL-57)

Magia Record: Puelia Magi Madoka Magica Side Story as Sasara Minagi

Destiny Child as Aria

Kirby Star Allies as Flamberge

Final Fantasy XV as Y'hjimei

Fire Emblem Heroes as Fjorm

Browndust as Angelica

Dragalia Lost as Fjorm and Illia

Dragon Quest Rivals as Foz

Arknights as Nightmare and Perfumer

Given that Rie Takahashi has previously featured in titles like Kirby Star Allies and Final Fantasy, there is no doubt about the voice actress's talents and capabilities. Needless to say, her rendition of Hu Tao is one fans wouldn't want to miss.

The upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact Hu Tao is voiced by Rie Takahashi!



Thanks to her massive range and versatility, Rie Takahashi has provided fans with some iconic voice lines over the years.

With the voice actress making her debut in Genshin Impact as Hu Tao, fans will have to wait until the new pyro-elemental five-star character finally releases in Genshin Impact to get a gauge of her performance.