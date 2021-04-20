In Genshin Impact 1.1, the release of Zhongli caused a lot of controversy among the player base. This was most apparent among Chinese players. It's speculated that the players feel like Zhongli is a representative of China and should be stronger.

A lot of YouTubers deemed the character to be weak. Many people have also decided to skip Zhongli's banner, considering it unworthy of the meta.

Teaser for Zhongli's buff test in Genshin Impact 1.3 beta (Image via miHoYo)

After some boycotting and outrage, miHoYo finally decided to put Zhongli in further testing, despite previously claiming that Zhongli is "working as intended." Later, in Genshin Impact 1.3, a buffed Zhongli was released along with a buff for Geo resonance.

Afterwards, a lot of players started to wish to own this unit, causing rising demand for a Zhongli re-run. Players will now have a chance to obtain Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5.

3 reasons why the upcoming artifact sets can overpower Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5

Zhongli's gacha art (Image via miHoYo)

Other than Zhongli, two new Artifacts sets are debuting in the Genshin Impact 1.5. Pale Flame set and the Tenacity of the Millelith. The upcoming set could turn Zhongli into a more overpowered character, and here's why.

#1 - More HP

Advertisement

Two Tenacity of the Milleliths increase the character's HP by 20%. This is huge for Zhongli since everything about him relies on HP. Zhongli's normal attacks, skills, and bursts benefit from his max HP. This character's shield strength is also based on his max HP. So the +20% HP addition will improve Zhongli in defensive and offensive ways.

#2 - Better shield

Four sets of Tenacity of the Millelith can increase the Shield Strength of all nearby party members by 30%. However, this effect has a condition to proc. Luckily for players, the condition is trivial for Zhongli to fulfill. His Stone Stele will continuously activate this effect, allowing everyone to have a better shield.

#3 - Easier attack buff for the team

Not only does Shield Strength increase, but four Tenacity of the Milleliths will also increase everyone's attack by 20%. As Zhongli is capable of keeping this effect up, the new artifact set is a much better artifact for this unit than four Noblesse Oblige.

The upcoming artifacts in Genshin Impact 1.5 will surely be a popular choice for several characters. They are already deemed as the Best-in-Slot artifacts for Zhongli.