Genshin Impact 1.5 will come with an exciting rerun banner of Zhongli. The Geo Archon rerun has been anticipated by fans for a while now. A lot of players choose to skip his banner because a lot of voices claim that Zhongli was underwhelming.

After his buff on Genshin Impact 1.3, Zhongli became an even better support than before. The character's shield now offers resistance reduction, and all his damage is improved with HP scalings. Because of this, Zhongli became desirable, and a lot of players surely plan to pull for this God of Contract.

Genshin Impact: 5 Artifacts to farm for Zhongli before his banner arrives in 1.5 Update

Zhongli can be built as a DPS or a support. It is recommended to build him as a support as that's his best field. To build Zhongli, players can try these artifacts:

Artifacts for Zhongli: Support Build

#1 4-Noblesse Oblige

4-Noblesse Oblige is highly viable for Zhongli in Genshin Impact

2-Noblesse will help improve Zhongli's burst damage by 20%. Because his energy requirement is really low, Zhongli can easily spam his burst. This makes 4-Noblesse Oblige highly viable for the character. With it, he can continuously buff his party.

#2 2-Archaic Petra + 2-Noblesse Oblige

Players can deal massive damage with Noblesse and Archaic Petra on Zhongli

Unlike 4-Noblesse, this artifact sets focuses more on maximizing Zhongli's damage. This is friendlier to farm because it can be tough to obtain 4 pieces of Noblesse artifacts.

Artifacts for Zhongli: DPS Build

#1 4-Retracting Bolide

Zhongli is viable as a physical DPS with Retracting Bolide

4-Bolide boosts the damage of Zhongli's normal and charged attacks when he has a shield on. Since Zhongli has 100% uptime on his shield, this unit can continuously utilize the four-set effect of Retracting Bolide.

#2 4-Gladiator's Finale

Gladiator's Finale is one of the best set for DPS Zhongli in Genshin Impact

This build has a slightly higher damage output for DPS build of Zhongli. However, unlike Retracting Bolide, Zhongli's shield won't get the 35% extra shield strength.

#3 2-Bloodstained Chivalry + 2-Gladiator's Finale

Bloodstained Chivalry can be a budget alternative for DPS Zhongli

This set is not the most optimal for DPS Zhongli. However, it is far easier to obtain than the other two options. Bloodstained will increase Zhongli's physical attack while Gladiator will boost his attack stat.

Artifact for Zhongli: New Genshin Impact 1.5 Artifacts

Tenacity of the Milleliths is a new artifact in 1.5 and is a great choice for Zhongli

#1 4-Tenacity of the Milleliths

4-Milleliths may not result in the best damage output for Zhongli, but this set is basically the easier Noblesse Oblige. Zhongli's Steele will continuously proc its four-set effect, while the two-set will improve his shield.

#2 2-Tenacity of the Milleliths + 2-Noblesse Oblige

If players are unable to obtain 4-Millelith, they can opt for this build. It allows Zhongli to give a better shield while keeping the damage from his burst.

#3 2-Tenacity of the Milleliths + 2-Archaic Petra

This build is similar to the one with Noblesse. However, Archaic Petra will boost both Zhongli's skill and his burst.

Zhongli will not disappoint. His extreme versatility has been proven to fit anywhere, and players can also use him in any team. Zhongli's shield is excellent in keeping the DPS alive, and his resistance reduction will allow Genshin Impact players to deal more damage. Not only that, but Zhongli also offers major crowd control from his burst.

