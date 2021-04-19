Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact: Top 5 materials to farm for Zhongli before his banner arrives in 1.5 update

Zhongli will be featured in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)
Zhongli will be featured in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)
Nahda Nabiilah
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

Zhongli is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact. He was released on Genshin Impact 1.1. Zhongli was first introduced in the Archon Quest "Farewell Archaic Lord" as the consultant for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. The Geo Archon is now getting a banner rerun in Genshin Impact 1.5.

He is one of the best support in Genshin Impact (if not the best). His shield is unbreakable, and his burst deals a lot of damage. If players are preparing for such powerhouse support, it's wise to farm materials early.

The following are the materials players will need to grow their Zhongli.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 materials to farm for Zhongli

To raise their Rex Lapis, players will need these Zhongli's ascension materials and Zhongli's talent materials.

#1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones and Basalt Pillars

Zhongli
Zhongli's ascension material in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Zhongli, players will need:

Advertisement
  • One Prithiva Topaz Sliver
  • Nine Prithiva Topaz Fragments
  • Nine Prithiva Topaz Chunks
  • Six Prithiva Topaz Gemstones

Players can obtain Zhongli's ascension materials from the Geo Hypostasis or the 1.3 Primo Geovishap boss. It is also possible to convert other elements to Geo by using the Dust of Azoth.

Basalt Pillars are Zhongli
Basalt Pillars are Zhongli's ascension materials obtainable from Geo Hypostasis

Players will also need 46 Basalt Pillars. This material will not be obtainable from Primo Geovishap and is exclusive from Geo Hypostasis.

#2 Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis is the local specialty for Zhongli
Cor Lapis is the local specialty for Zhongli's ascension

Cor Lapis is needed for Zhongli, Keqing, and Chongyun. It is a Liyue specialty and can be found under cliffs in Liyue. Players can obtain many of these from Mt. Hulao, and starting from Genshin Impact 1.4, Changsun also sells it. She can be found in front of Linlang's souvenir shop in Liyue Harbor.

#3 Slime Condensates, Secretions, Concentrates

Slime is both Zhongli
Slime is both Zhongli's ascension material and Zhongli's talent material

For his common materials, Zhongli will need a lot of slimes. Players can find these creatures all over Teyvat, but there are some spots where many of them flock.

To fully ascend Zhongli, players will need:

Advertisement
  • 18 Slime Condensates
  • 30 Slime Secretions
  • 36 Slime Concentrates

While leveling Zhongli's talents to level 10 will require:

  • 18 Slime Condensates
  • 66 Slime Secretions
  • 93 Slime Concentrates

In total, players need to stock up on:

  • 36 Slime Condensates
  • 96 Slime Secretions
  • 129 Slime Concentrates

#4 Teachings of Gold, Guide to Gold, and Philosophies of Gold

Players will need "Gold" for Zhongli
Players will need "Gold" for Zhongli's talents

Along with Slime drops, Zhongli will also need talent books to level up his talents. To reach level 10, players will need:

  • 9 Teachings of Gold
  • 63 Guide to Gold
  • 114 Philosophies of Gold

#5 Hero's Wits and Mora

Hero
Hero's Wits are Zhongli's ascension materials, while Mora is also used for Zhongli's talents.

To ascend Zhongli to level 90 with level 10 talents, players will need approximately:

  • 420 Hero's Wits
  • 7 Million Mora

If players only plan to level Zhongli to level 80 (maximum ascension) and level 8 talents, then they will need around:

  • 250 Hero's Wits
  • 3 Million Mora

Honorary Mentions:

  • Tusk of Monoceros Caeli
  • Crown on Insight
Advertisement
Tusk of Monoceros Caeli is a drop from Childe
Tusk of Monoceros Caeli is a drop from Childe

Zhongli will need Tusks to upgrade his talents above level 6. These items are obtainable from defeating Childe every week. However, it is considered unfarmable due to its RNG nature.

Crowns of Insight are rare talent ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Crowns of Insight are rare talent ascension materials in Genshin Impact

As for Crowns of Insight, these items are required to level talent from level 9 to 10. It can be acquired as an exclusive reward from events.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 16:29 IST
comments icon
Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी