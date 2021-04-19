Genshin Impact: Top 5 materials to farm for Zhongli before his banner arrives in 1.5 update

Zhongli is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact. He was released on Genshin Impact 1.1. Zhongli was first introduced in the Archon Quest "Farewell Archaic Lord" as the consultant for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. The Geo Archon is now getting a banner rerun in Genshin Impact 1.5.
He is one of the best support in Genshin Impact (if not the best). His shield is unbreakable, and his burst deals a lot of damage. If players are preparing for such powerhouse support, it's wise to farm materials early.
The following are the materials players will need to grow their Zhongli.
Genshin Impact: Top 5 materials to farm for Zhongli
To raise their Rex Lapis, players will need these Zhongli's ascension materials and Zhongli's talent materials.
#1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones and Basalt Pillars
To fully ascend Zhongli, players will need:
- One Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- Nine Prithiva Topaz Fragments
- Nine Prithiva Topaz Chunks
- Six Prithiva Topaz Gemstones
Players can obtain Zhongli's ascension materials from the Geo Hypostasis or the 1.3 Primo Geovishap boss. It is also possible to convert other elements to Geo by using the Dust of Azoth.
Players will also need 46 Basalt Pillars. This material will not be obtainable from Primo Geovishap and is exclusive from Geo Hypostasis.
#2 Cor Lapis
Cor Lapis is needed for Zhongli, Keqing, and Chongyun. It is a Liyue specialty and can be found under cliffs in Liyue. Players can obtain many of these from Mt. Hulao, and starting from Genshin Impact 1.4, Changsun also sells it. She can be found in front of Linlang's souvenir shop in Liyue Harbor.
#3 Slime Condensates, Secretions, Concentrates
For his common materials, Zhongli will need a lot of slimes. Players can find these creatures all over Teyvat, but there are some spots where many of them flock.
To fully ascend Zhongli, players will need:
- 18 Slime Condensates
- 30 Slime Secretions
- 36 Slime Concentrates
While leveling Zhongli's talents to level 10 will require:
- 18 Slime Condensates
- 66 Slime Secretions
- 93 Slime Concentrates
In total, players need to stock up on:
- 36 Slime Condensates
- 96 Slime Secretions
- 129 Slime Concentrates
#4 Teachings of Gold, Guide to Gold, and Philosophies of Gold
Along with Slime drops, Zhongli will also need talent books to level up his talents. To reach level 10, players will need:
- 9 Teachings of Gold
- 63 Guide to Gold
- 114 Philosophies of Gold
#5 Hero's Wits and Mora
To ascend Zhongli to level 90 with level 10 talents, players will need approximately:
- 420 Hero's Wits
- 7 Million Mora
If players only plan to level Zhongli to level 80 (maximum ascension) and level 8 talents, then they will need around:
- 250 Hero's Wits
- 3 Million Mora
Honorary Mentions:
- Tusk of Monoceros Caeli
- Crown on Insight
Zhongli will need Tusks to upgrade his talents above level 6. These items are obtainable from defeating Childe every week. However, it is considered unfarmable due to its RNG nature.
As for Crowns of Insight, these items are required to level talent from level 9 to 10. It can be acquired as an exclusive reward from events.