How to get Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact: Best Slime farming locations

There are many enemies in Genshin Impact, each with its own reward after they are defeated. Slimes are one of the most common enemies in the game.

Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate are some examples of items that Slimes drop. Their drop rate varies based on the type of Slime and the players' World Level. Slime Condensates are used to ascend characters like Lisa and Venti or ascend weapons like Skyward Blade and The Flute.

How to get Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact

Slimes in Genshin Impact are scattered all around the open-world. Players can easily find them by exploring. The in-game Adventurer Handbook or the interactive map can be used to find Slimes as well.

Other than that, players can purchase Slime Condensate from the Stardust Shop or start a leyline that might spawn Slimes.

However, if players wish to obtain the Slime drops quickly, they should do so from the following places where Slimes gather in larger numbers.

Stormbearer Mountain (10 Slimes)

Anemo Slimes in Stormbearer Mountain

First, players should walk to this spot while staying on the high ground in Genshin Impact.

Geo Slimes in Stormbearer Mountain

For the next spot, glide down.

Pyro Slimes in Stormbearer Mountain

There is also a Cicin Mage between the Geo and Pyro Slimes if players require some Mist Grass.

Cape Oath (11 Slimes)

Anemo Slimes in Cape Oath

To make the four Anemo Slimes spawn, players have to walk closer to the Flaming Flower.

Three Slimes in Cape Oath

Players can find three more Slimes to the East.

Electro Slimes in Cape Oath

For the four Electro Slimes to appear, approach the Electro Crystals.

Dawn Winery (7 Slimes)

Cryo Slimes in Dawn Winery

After using the nearest Teleport Point, go West to find four Cryo Slimes in Genshin Impact.

Anemo Slimes in Dawn Winery

Afterward, go further to find three Anemo Slimes.

The Shore East of Liyue (27 Slimes)

Anemo Slimes, East of Liyue

Around this area, players will first encounter four Anemo Slimes. There is also a Cicin Mage nearby.

Cryo Slimes, East of Liyue

Next, players can glide down to find four more Cryo Slimes near Mist Flowers.

Hydro Slimes, East of Liyue

Afterward, walk along the shore to hunt down some Hydro Slimes. A total of 19 Slimes will be scattered around this shore. Players can also find two Abyss Mages by the end of the shore in Genshin Impact.

Taishan Mansion (10 Slimes)

Electro Slimes near Taishan Mansion

Use Teleport Point near the Taishan Mansion and walk North to find these Electro Slimes. At first, only two of them can be seen. But more will spawn as the players approach.

Geo Slimes near Cor Lapis

Afterward, follow the path (don't forget to investigate the artifact spots near the house) to find two Cor Lapis. Walking close to them will cause three Geo Slimes to spawn.

West of Taishan Mansion (7 Slimes)

Pyro Slimes West of Taishan Mansion

Next, players can teleport to the West, then travel slightly to the North. There, a formation of Pyro Slimes can be found. If this is the first time a player defeats them all, they will be rewarded with a chest in Genshin Impact.

East of Mt. Hulao (7 Slimes)

Dendro Slimes in Nantianmen

Using Teleport Point in Mt. Hulao, players can quickly glide down to find a family of Dendro Slimes hiding in the ground. Players can either suck them out with an Anemo character or use Pyro to make them frantically jump.

This family of Slimes will also reward players with a chest if players have never killed them all before.

Following this route, players can easily find 79 Slimes in only seven spots, giving them plenty of chances to obtain the Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact.