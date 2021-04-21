Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 1.5 will be released on April 28th, and fans are eagerly waiting for its Serenitea Pot.

The Serenitea Pot is a new housing system in Genshin Impact, and it promises a wide personal space to build on.

The system also requires players to log in more often. This might be miHoYo's method of catering to the players' demand for longer gameplay. Considering all the hype around it, the method might work quite well.

Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot

#1 How to enter and exit

How to enter and leave the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

To enter the Serenitea Pot, players have to equip the pot as a gadget before using it. Afterward, players will see a prompt to enter the housing realm.

To leave, players can summon the teapot inside the realm and press the "Leave the Serenitea Pot" prompt.

#2 Tubby the Teapot spirit

Tubby is the Serenitea Pot spirit (Image via miHoYo)

Inside the realm, players will meet Tubby. Tubby serves as a helper inside the Teapot and will manage all of the Serenitea Pot affairs.

#3 Trust rank

Trust Rank with Tubby (Image via miHoYo)

Players will obtain Trust Rank the first time they craft and obtain furnishings. Trust Rank will reward players with various things like furniture and Primogems.

#4 How to choose a realm and have more

Choosing a teapot realm (Image via miHoYo)

Players will be able to choose one realm out of the available three when they first enter the Serenitea Pot. More realms can be unlocked after players accumulate enough Trust Rank with Tubby.

#5 How to furnish the realm

Furnishing the realm within (Image via miHoYo)

To furnish the realms, players first have to obtain or craft some furnishings. Afterward, players can press the button on the top-right of the screen to place the owned furniture.

#6 Adeptal energy

Adeptal energy produce Realm Currency (Image via miHoYo)

Adeptal energy increases with the number of furniture that players have in their realm. This energy is crucial because it produces the Realm Currency.

#7 Realm Currency and Realm Depot

Realm Currency in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Realm Currency is used to obtain various things from the Realm Depot (it's basically a shop). This currency is automatically produced according to the Adeptal energy. Players have to remember to check the currency often as the "Jar of Riches" has a certain limit.