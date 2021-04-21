Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 1.5 will be released on April 28th, and fans are eagerly waiting for its Serenitea Pot.
The Serenitea Pot is a new housing system in Genshin Impact, and it promises a wide personal space to build on.
The system also requires players to log in more often. This might be miHoYo's method of catering to the players' demand for longer gameplay. Considering all the hype around it, the method might work quite well.
Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot
#1 How to enter and exit
To enter the Serenitea Pot, players have to equip the pot as a gadget before using it. Afterward, players will see a prompt to enter the housing realm.
To leave, players can summon the teapot inside the realm and press the "Leave the Serenitea Pot" prompt.
#2 Tubby the Teapot spirit
Inside the realm, players will meet Tubby. Tubby serves as a helper inside the Teapot and will manage all of the Serenitea Pot affairs.
#3 Trust rank
Players will obtain Trust Rank the first time they craft and obtain furnishings. Trust Rank will reward players with various things like furniture and Primogems.
#4 How to choose a realm and have more
Players will be able to choose one realm out of the available three when they first enter the Serenitea Pot. More realms can be unlocked after players accumulate enough Trust Rank with Tubby.
#5 How to furnish the realm
To furnish the realms, players first have to obtain or craft some furnishings. Afterward, players can press the button on the top-right of the screen to place the owned furniture.
#6 Adeptal energy
Adeptal energy increases with the number of furniture that players have in their realm. This energy is crucial because it produces the Realm Currency.
#7 Realm Currency and Realm Depot
Realm Currency is used to obtain various things from the Realm Depot (it's basically a shop). This currency is automatically produced according to the Adeptal energy. Players have to remember to check the currency often as the "Jar of Riches" has a certain limit.