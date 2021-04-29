Genshin Impact 1.5 update is finally here, and the second series of popular hangout events has made a comeback with it. This time, there are two new hangout events. Diona has been added to the list of available characters to hangout with, while Noelle is privileged with Act 2.

Noelle's Act 1 was extremely popular and well-received within the majority of Genshin Impact's player base. She was nervous about her upcoming trials to become a member of the Knights of Favonius, and her act two follows along with this storyline.

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): How to get all the endings in 1.5 update

Genshin Impact Noelle's hangout event act two is rather easy. It has three paths and six endings, with two endings in each path. This guide will explain how to get all of the endings.

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): Rest Amidst The Rocks

The first ending of Noelle's hangout event

Players have to follow these options to unlock the first ending:

"Pushing yourself too hard will only make things worse."

"A change of scenery might do you good."

"The harbor. We may learn something from the Milletith."

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): The Maid-Knight's Tale

The Maid-Knight's Tale ending in Genshin Impact hangout event

The second ending follows the same path as the first one, but players have to bring Noelle to the Third-Round Knockout instead.

"Pushing yourself too hard will only make things worse."

"A change of scenery might do you good."

"Let's head to Third-Round Knockout, then keep exploring".

Players can also start the hangout from "Journey to Liyue" and choose, "Let's head to Third-Round Knockout, then keep exploring."

Players will obtain the achievement "Invulnerable Maid-Knight" with this ending.

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): Perfect Score

Noelle will run away from Cyrus after obtaining the Perfect Score

The second path requires players to make these choices:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly."

"You could take some more exams to get used to the atmosphere."

Afterward, Noelle will take an exam created by Cyrus. One part of the exam has four questions, and their answers are:

Windwheel Aster Roald Mare Jivari Steak

In the third part, Noelle must defeat a Ruin Guard within one minute.

Exam questions in Noelle's hangout event

Finishing the exam perfectly will unlock Noelle's hangout third ending.

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): Points Deducted

Noelle's fourth hangout ending in Genshin Impact

If Noelle makes any mistakes during the exam, it will unlock the fourth ending, "Points deducted."

After going back to the library, Noelle will have "Study Notes" on the table next to her. Reading them will unlock the hidden achievement "Mondstadt's Note-Taker General"

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): The One And Only Noelle

"The One and Only Noelle" hangout ending

Back from the start, players have to follow these options for the third path of Noelle's hangout event:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly."

"You could try to imagine yourself passing the exam."

"You could become an Acting Grand Master, like Jean."

This will unlock the fifth ending "The One and Only Noelle"

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide (part 2): Work Made For A Maid

Noelle's hangout event final ending

For the sixth ending, players have to follow these choices:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly."

"You could try to imagine yourself passing the exam."

"You could become a Cavalry Captain, like Kaeya."

Players can also start the hangout from "Outrider 101" and choose, "You could become a Cavalry Captain, like Kaeya."

When players collect all of the endings, they will obtain the achievement "Stress Relief." In total, players will receive 90 Primogems from Noelle's hangout event.

