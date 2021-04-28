Genshin Impact 1.5 maintenance has ended. Apart from some shiny Primogems, players can finally play the new hangout events. Two new stories have been added to Genshin Impact 1.5 - Diona's and Noelle's.

Diona is the bartender in the Cat's Tail Tavern. The Kätzlein's sole purpose in the industry is to destroy it. However, she is blessed with the ability to make every concoction delicious.

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: How to get all the endings in the 1.5 update

Diona's hangout event has five different endings. To unlock this quest, players will have to use two Story Keys. Each story key can be obtained by doing two days worth of commissions.

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: Cat Party ending

Cat Party ending in Diona hangout event.

To unlock the "Cat Party" ending, players can follow these sequences:

"I'm here for the kitties..."

"Use the cat toy."

"Use the cat food."

"Alright, I'll leave him to you."

Choosing the wrong method to lure the cats will not unlock a different ending. Instead, it will reduce Diona's heart. At zero heart, the hangout will end.

Doing all this will lead to the first ending, "Cat Party." Players will also obtain the "Kitten Queen" achievement.

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: The Unfathomable Felines ending

The Unfathomable Felines ending.

This ending can be obtained by following the steps for the first ending. However, players need to pick the first option out of these three choices:

Choose the first option in every choice to make Diona upset.

Doing so will make Diona mad, which leads to the second ending, "The Unfathomable Felines."

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: Diona's Special ending

Diona's Special ending.

For the third ending, "Diona's Special," players can choose these options:

"I want to try some new specialty drinks…"

"I'd like the base to be more unique..."

"I'll defeat all the monsters head-on."

"Draff said he had just found some, let's ask him."

Beyond the third ending of the Diona hangout event, there will also bring a new achievement: "But there's a catch..."

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: "I… Only Had… a Little…" ending

The fourth ending of Diona's hangout event.

For the fourth ending, players have to pick the following choices:

"I want to try some new specialty drinks…"

"I'd like the base to be more unique..."

"I'll defeat all the monsters head-on."

"I can deal with a few monsters. I'll bring some of that herbal soup back."

You can find the herbal soup in the furthest pot of the Hilichurl camp. Doing so will unlock the fourth ending, "I… Only Had… a Little…"

Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: The Ultimate Special ending

The Ultimate Special ending.

The last ending will require players to choose:

"I want to try some new specialty drinks…"

"I'd like the flavoring to be more unique..."

The traveler will meet Connor, which seems to be up to no good. Here, players have to help Diona make the worst cocktail ever. To do so, players have to mess up every step.

As usual, obtaining all the endings will unlock the third achievement of the hangout event. In total, unlocking all of the endings will yield 90 Primogems for the players.