Genshin Impact 1.5 will have two different banners, one for Zhongli and another for Eula. Unlike the off-pattern banner in Genshin Impact 1.3, Genshin Impact 1.5 will follow the usual three week banner duration.

F2P players have to optimally allocate their Primogem spending to obtain the 5-star character that they want. Because of this, some players might be wondering how many wishes they can obtain in the three weeks of the Zhongli banner.

To know the answer, players can refer to this guide.

Genshin Impact 1.5 F2P Primogems guide: How to get free 6000 Primogems during 3 weeks of Zhongli banner

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will recieve a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G9MYqQ0ec9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Previously, it was approximated that players would obtain around 11,000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.5. In the three weeks of the Zhongli banner, players can obtain approximately 6,000 Primogems. This means more than half of the potential Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.5 are obtainable in the first phase of the version.

Here are the details of every source for the 6.000 Primogems:

Update Compensation = 300 Primogems Bug Fix = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 1260 Primogems Stardust shop = 1600 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1200 Primogems Character Test Run = 20 Primogems New Story Quests = 60 Primogems Energy Amplifier Initiation Event = 300 Primogems Twisted Realm Event = 240 Primogems Hangout Event = 120 Primogems New Achievements = 120 Primogems Serenitea Pot Trust Rank = 180 Primogems Windtrace Event = 300 Primogems HoYoLab Check-in = 40 Primogems

If all of the approximations are correct, players can obtain 6,040 Primogems, or 37 total wishes. This number includes the five Acquainted Fates from the May Stardust Shop. So without considering that, players will have enough Primogems for around 32 wishes in three weeks.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

This means players who currently have around 45 wishes in the Limited Banner will have a chance of obtaining Zhongli. The soft-pity starts from the 75th wish, so it might be a very close call to see that beautiful gold star.

However, it's important to remember that this approximation assumes that players can finish each Spiral Abyss with 36 stars. So those who are unable to should reduce the number of Primogem estimations.

