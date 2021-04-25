Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New Spiral Abyss buffs and challenges revealed

It seems that the housing system is not the only new thing in Genshin Impact 1.5. In this new patch, Spiral Abyss also faces a few changes. The most notable one is the change on Floor 11.

This Floor is currently infamous for its painful "Protect the mechanism" system in Chamber 2. Here, players are challenged to properly manage their character's actions to defend the mechanism from the enemy's attacks.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New Spiral Abyss challenges

Current Floor 11 challenge

Spiral Abyss does not stay the same. Over time, miHoYo rotates the available monsters and debuffs. Along with that, the Spiral Abyss buff also changes every two weeks.

With Genshin Impact 1.5, there are a few things to note about the Spiral Abyss. First off, there will be a change in the monster lineup on Floor 11 and Floor 12 of the challenge. The exact change has not yet been announced, but players can expect a whole new strategy for their trial team.

Massive Cooldown addition from Cecilia Garden's debuff

Other than a new monster lineup, Floor 11 will also have a brand new buff and debuff. While previously players will be tortured with an Electro debuff that corrupts energy regeneration, Genshin Impact 1.5 will bring the Hydro debuff to the floor.

Players might recognize this debuff from the Cecilia Garden domain. It extends the cooldown of both skills and bursts, so it can really hurt characters that have a long cooldown. To handle this debuff, players can use Pyro or Anemo cleanse. This means Xinyan, Bennett, and Jean. As for the buff, 75% bonus damage will be granted to physical attacks.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New Spiral Abyss buffs

Current Spiral Abyss blessing (buff)

For the three Spiral Abyss challenges available in Genshin Impact 1.5, here is the buff for each phase:

Phase 1: Blade-Dance Moon

Consecutive hits with normal attacks within 2 seconds increase the character's Physical Damage by 5% for 10 seconds. This effect stacks up to 5 times, and only one stack is added if multiple enemies are hit. After accumulating 5 stacks, further hits will deal AoE Damage every 1 second.

Phase 2: Thorny Moon

AoE Damage occurs when opponents hit a character protected by a shield. This effect can happen every 6 seconds.

Phase 3: Rebellious Moon

Normal, Charged, and Plunge attack that deals Physical Damage increase the character's Crit Rate by 3% for 10s. This effect stacks up to 5 times, and only one stack is added if multiple enemies are hit. After accumulating 5 stacks, Crit Hits will deal AoE Damage every 1 second.

It appears that the first phase of Spiral Abyss is an attempt to make Physical characters viable again. Players can bring back characters like Razor for this job. The second phase is obviously to enhance Zhongli's viability. Meanwhile, the third phase will emphasize Eula's use in battles.

