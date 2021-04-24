Genshin Impact 1.5 will be available on April 28th. With the release of the new version, there comes a few adjustments. These adjustments are helpful for both Co-Op and Single Player modes.

Various things are offered to players to improve their gameplay in Genshin Impact. In Co-Op, players will obtain more Companionship EXP when spending their Resin. This way, players won't have to feel like they're losing EXP when doing domains in Co-Op. However, among all the available adjustments, the most important one is the reduced cost of Weekly Bosses.

Genshin Impact: Here is why players should skip next week's boss fights until the 1.5 update

This adjustment allows players to receive Weekly Bosses' rewards for 30 Resins instead of 60. This reduction is available for the first three bosses of the week, whereas the fourth one will cost 60 Resins as usual.

This means players will only have to spend 150 Resins to battle four Weekly Bosses; 90 Resins less compared to the previous cost of 240 Resins for four Weekly Bosses. Obviously, this is welcome among the player base. Although the demand is Resin-free Weekly Bosses, this adjustment is still a step in the right direction.

Genshin Impact 1.5: The fourth Weekly Boss, Azhdaha

Azhdaha and Zhongli (Image via miHoYo)

The fourth Weekly Boss will be introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5, along with the adjustments. This new monster, called Azhdaha, is an ancient giant dragon that was sealed by Zhongli and three Adepti: Mountain Shaper, Moon Carver, and an unknown Adeptus. It seems that the seal is finally broken and Azhdaha is ready to cause destruction once more.

This dragon may seem random for some players, but Azhdaha has actually been mentioned a few times before. For example, he was mentioned in an engraving on the Nameless Treasure and the lore of The Unforged claymore.

Not only that, in Zhongli's trailer, the Storyteller says, "Ancient Liyue beset by an Ocean Demon and a Mountain Dragon." The Ocean Demon is most likely Osial, while the Mountain Dragon is most likely Azhdaha.

Dragon-Queller Tree (Image via Fandom Wiki)

Other than that, if players have visited Nantianmen, they will also find a large tree with a distinct blue vein along the branches. Standing next to the tree is a little blue-haired girl, Jiu. She mentioned that soon, the most awe-inspiring individual in Liyue's history will resurrect, clearly referring to the release of Azhdaha.

In short, Genshin Impact 1.5 will have four Weekly Bosses instead of three, and these Weekly Bosses will cost less Resin. So players should wait for the new version before battling these bosses.

