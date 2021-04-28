Genshin Impact 1.5 is finally here with the Serenitea Pot. This new feature will allow players to own a private realm within, similar to the abodes used by Adepti. In this housing system, players will have the chance to decorate a whole area of their own, and it'll also come with some exciting features.

Travelers are all surely curious about the new Serenitea Pot system in the new version update.



Well then, we shall introduce everyone to this brand-new system today!



View details here: https://t.co/6I5wE5JQbt#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/F0nQsISJcS — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 21, 2021

For example, players are encouraged to explore the world more often now. By hitting trees, players will be able to collect the materials needed to create furnishings. Not only that, but the Serenitea Pot will also have rewards that will be useful for the players' progression in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system: All you need to know about crafting, farming, furnishing, and rewards

Greetings, Travelers~



The version update has been completed, and here are some sizzling tips for the basics on using the Serenitea Pot~



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/CreRO2h1Ma#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3Xw7ygDi5j — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 28, 2021

Naturally, the amount of new information can be overwhelming for players. In this guide, they can find things they need to know about the Serenitea Pot housing system.

Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system: Crafting system

Crafting an item in the housing system

To craft in the Serenitea Pot, players have to follow these steps:

Learn the furnishing blueprint from the players' inventory. Talk to Tubby and choose "Create Furnishing." Check the required materials for crafting. Farm and craft the materials needed for the furnishing. Wait for the crafting process to finish, or use the Vial of Adeptal Seed to obtain the furnishing instantly.

Furnishings crafting are done in the queue.

Creating furniture will raise the Trust Rank between Traveler and Tubby. Trust Rank is crucial to unlock more crafting queues and to obtain various other things.

Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system: Farming materials

Obtaining materials from the open world

To craft furnishings for the Serenitea Pot, players have to farm the materials in the open world. This varies from local specialties to ores and trees.

Now, players can hit trees to obtain "Woods." There are several kinds of wood, and players will have to identify different trees to obtain each type of wood.

Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system: Furnishing system

Outdoor furnishing in the housing system

There are two types of furnishings in the Serenitea Pot: Outdoor and indoor items.

Indoor furnishings in the Serenitea Pot

To place the owned furnishings, players can follow these steps:

Use the "Place" function on top of their screen (The button looks like a pointing finger.) Choose the furnishings they want to place. Place the furnishings at the desired spot, and rotate the item if needed. Use the "Save" function to apply the changes.

Placing furnishings is vital because it will increase "Adeptal Energy." Players are recommended to place as much furnishings as possible to accumulate the maximum amount of Adeptal Energy.

Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system: Rewards

There are several currencies in the Serenitea Pot. They can be used for different kinds of things, so players should familiarize themselves with each of them.

Adeptal Energy

More Adeptal Energy means more Realm Currency

Adeptal Energy can be obtained by placing furnishings in the realm. More Adeptal Energy will allow players to accumulate Realm Currency faster. Therefore, players should place as many furnishings as possible to maximize their Adeptal Energy.

Realm Currency

The Teapot Traveling Salesman

Realm Currency will accumulate automatically over time. The amount of generated currency depends on the players' Adeptal Energy. The currency can be used to buy furnishings, blueprints, and other rewards from Tubby. Furthermore, it's also used to buy items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman, Chubby.

Realm Depot

The rewards from Realm Depot

Realm Depot has several items of interest. It sells furnishings, blueprints, and "Realm treasures."

Realm treasures include Hero's Wits, Mora, and Enhancement Ores. New items are also available in the Realm Depot: Transient Resin, Sanctifying Unction, and Sanctifying Essence.

Transient Resin works like Fragile Resin. However, it expires after a period of time. At the same time, Sanctifying Unction and Sanctifying Essence are items that provide EXP for artifacts.

Trust Rank

Trust Rank with Tubby in Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot

Trust Ranks can be obtained by crafting a furnishing for the first time. Every Trust Rank achieved will reward players with 60 Primogems and Vials of the Adeptal Seed. This vial can be used to speed up crafting.

Higher rank expands the maximum amount of Realm Currency, opens more crafting queues, unlocks more areas, allows more Realm Layouts, and increases the items brought by Chubby.

Adeptal Mirror

Adeptal Mirror is similar to the Adventurer Handbook in Genshin Impact

Just like the Adventurer Handbook, players have to complete quests to earn rewards from the Adeptal Mirror. Rewards vary between blueprints, buildings, and furniture.

