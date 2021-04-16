Top 5 Genshin Impact apple locations for Marvelous Merchandise event

The Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact demands common items in exchange for some valuable resources. For example, Liben requires five apples, five sweet flowers, and five fowls on Day 1 of the ongoing event.
The event is a fan favorite due to how easy (yet rewarding) it is. It is the third re-run, with the other two done finished in Genshin Impact 1.0 and 1.2. Here's where to collect five apples for Marvelous Merchandise 1.4.
Genshin Impact: 5 locations to find Apples for Marvelous Merchandise event
If players have been using their apples for cooking or Parametric Transformer, then they can check out these easy apple locations:
Location 1: Stormbearer Mountain
There are two spots in Stormbearer Mountain. For the first one, players can go west from the teleport point. They will find three apples, along with some pinecones and carrots.
For the second spot, players can go a little north to find five more apples.
Location 2: Springvale
For the second location, players can go to the teleport point in the middle of the lake. Afterward, they can cross the lake by swimming to the west. There, players will find another apple tree.
Location 3: Dawn Winery
After teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, players can find four apples by walking a little to the south.
Location 4: Dunyu Ruins
Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven between Dunyu Ruins and Lingju Pass. Then, walk a little to the west to find three apples.
Location 5: Qingce Village
This spot might be familiar for players that have done the "Chi of Guyun" quest. At the altar, players can find five apples. They can also find nine pinecones on the bridge.
The apples can be found south of the teleport point, while the pinecones can be found to the north.
These five locations will provide an easy 25 apples to players. It will be more than enough for the Marvelous Merchandise event. Apples are considered common materials, so if they would like to farm some, then they can revisit these spots every day.
Also read: How to get Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact: Best Slime farming locations