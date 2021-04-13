Genshin Impact 1.4: Who is Liben and how to complete Marvelous Merchandise event

Liben is back again for the third Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact. Players will once again be able to trade daily items in exchange for precious resources such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Genshin Impact 1.4 seems to be closing this version calmly after the excitement that it brought in its latest Archon quest. Players were left astonished by how the story progressed.

A lot of questions were answered, but a lot more is still a mystery. Fans are wildly coming up with new theories on how the story will go on. For now, Liben is here to end the version with some extra Primogems.

Genshin Impact 1.4: Who is Liben?

Liben is a merchant from Liyue. He first appeared in the game on Genshin Impact 1.0. There, players learned that Liben was a curious merchant. He claims that he's a big merchant now because he's involved with the Liyue Qixing.

Liben says that common daily items will soon become scarce in Liyue. He is hoarding the commodity so that he can make some big bucks. Players will be able to trade items like Sunsettia, Apple, and Sweet Flower in exchange for some rarer resources. Later on, Liben found out that he was purposefully misinformed.

In Genshin Impact 1.2, players will meet Liben again. He has told the Traveler that he worked at the wharf to pay back the debts that he owed. Now that he's free of debt and has some extra money, Liben plans to pick up the pace and go back to trading again. This time, he plans to export some daily goods to Sumeru, a land of rainforest and desert.

It is not yet known what kind of plan Liben will have on Genshin Impact 1.4, but it'll surely be another interesting one.

Genshin Impact 1.4: How to complete Marvelous Merchandise event

Marvelous Merchandise Event: Open Boxes o' Marvels and Get Primogems!



During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfA8OncAvt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2021

Marvelous Merchandise events usually last for seven days. It will run from April 16th to 23rd. Liben is usually found in Mondstadt with a gift box icon over his head. The same gift box icon will also appear on the players' maps. In short, he is easy to find.

After talking to Liben, players will be able to see what's inside their daily Box O' Marvels. If players don't like what's inside, then they can join another world and visit Liben for a chance at a different box.

To claim Liben's box, players have to trade some materials that are usually easy to obtain from the map. A maximum of one gift box can be obtained daily. After claiming five boxes, Liben will hand out a "Mega Box," which contains more rewards than the normal boxes.

This Marvelous Merchandise event is estimated to reward players with 300 Primogems in total. Along with some other resources like Mora, Hero's Wits, and Enhancement Ores.

