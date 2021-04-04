Genshin Impact is filled with various mechanics to keep players intrigued. One of them is the Companionship EXP. Also known as the "Friendship EXP," players can obtain friendship by using their character for various things.

After reaching level 10, players will be rewarded with an exclusive name card for their respective characters. The name card can be used as a display on their Genshin Impact profile.

Genshin Impact: Trick to get 100+ Companionship EXP every day without spending Resin

Friendship level 10 Lisa and her name card

There are several ways players can obtain Companionship EXP, some of them cost resin, some of them are resin-free.

Random Events

Daily Commissions

Ley Line Outcrop

Processing Magical Crystal Chunks with the Blacksmith

Normal Boss

Weekly Boss

Domains that cost resins

Companionship EXP farming without spending Resin: Random events

Triggered random events

Players can trigger random events 10 times a day at most. Afterwards, players won't be able to receive more rewards until the following day. What most players don't know is that this random event isn't random after all.

Advertisement

Players can "force" these events to be triggered by staying in the right spot. These are some examples of 25 spots that are compiled by Miyuki雪芳, a YouTuber:

Random event spots (Image via Miyuki雪芳)

After players finish the event, they can quit the game then log back in to immediately trigger the event again. In some cases, players will have to wait a few minutes for the event to appear. Players can also try changing their in-game time to trigger random events.

Mora and Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact

Random events reward players with Mora and Companionship EXP (and Fine Enhancement Ore on certain events). The value varies based on the quest, but one spot seems to reward more Companionship EXP than the rest.

This spot can be found north of the teleport point to the east of Cecilia Garden. Players can stand on this spot to trigger the event.

15 Companionship EXP random event spot

The events triggered here awards players with 15 Companionship EXP instead of 10. However, according to the wiki, Random World Quest can only reward 15 Companionship EXP starting from World Level 6.

Companionship EXP reward comparison

Companionship EXP is a small feature in Genshin Impact to reward players for playing with their favorite characters. Some people farm these events on purpose for the shiny name cards, while some others did it for the Mora.