Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha's elemental Skill, Burst, Full name and character model

Genshin Impact leaks have brought players more information about unreleased characters, and now players have some solid information about Inazuma's wandering ronin Kazuha. As a character who players have been very interested in since his original model leaked, Kazuha has had a lot of hype surrounding him and now players can finally see some of his unreleased art, along with more information here. This new Inazuman character will have some powerful supportive abilities and players will definitely want to learn about him soon.

Genshin Impact Leaks: Kazuha's skills, art, and more:

A ronin from Inazuma, who currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue. He is calm yet acts freely, and his past is buried in his heart.



TL Credits: Sukuna from HuTao's Corner pic.twitter.com/prcUzsqp2q — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 25, 2021

Kazuha's full name is Kaedehara Kazuha, and he is a ronin from Inazuma. A ronin is a samurai without a master, typically one who wanders a country with no particular alliances. This has allowed Kazuha to join Beidou's Crux Fleet, and will probably be the reason that players meet this new character. This may even be how Genshin Impact players begin their journey to Inazuma.

Kazuha is an Anemo 5-star character, who will rely heavily on Elemental Mastery to deal his damage. With his powerful crowd controlling Elemental Skills, Genshin Impact players who need a support for their teams will definitely want to pick Kazuha.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill

Kazuha's E (千早振る/Chihayafuru) pulls and launches enemies before lifting Kazuha up in a wind current. While airborne after using E, a special plunging attack (乱嵐斬り/Ranran Haishin) can deal anemo damage and generate a wind hole that pulls in nearby enemies.#Kazuha #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/eO0CxCHBfq — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 25, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental Skill is called Chihayafuru, and it pulls in enemies before launching Kazuha into the air via a wind current. Kazuha can plunge attack during this wind current and he will create a vortex of wind at his impact zone, dealing AOE Anemo damage. This ability seems like a mix of many of the current Anemo characters, and when combined with a strong Elemental reaction, could deal a ton of damage.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst

Kazuha swings a single slash of Q (万葉の一刀/Manyou no Ittou) to summon a storm that does AoE anemo damage. The storm leaves behind a wind field (流風秋野/Ruka Akino) that can absorb hydro/pyro/cryo/electro element and deal continued damage over time. #Kazuha #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/dzMPQ0mp7u — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 25, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental Burst named Manyou no Ittou has him swinging his sword with such force that he summons a storm of wind on the battlefield. This storm lingers and deals constant AOE Anemo damage, but like many of the other Anemo Bursts, Kazuha's Manyou no Ittou can absorb other elements and deal their damage as well. This ability appears to have a massive range and, if built correctly, can surely allow for some huge elemental reaction damage to enemies.

