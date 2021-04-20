Genshin Impact Kazuha leaks: New elemental skill, burst, talents, constellations, and more details explained

Genshin Impact players have a lot of new characters to look forward to now that Inazuma has been officially announced, and Kazuha is one of the most popular ones. The new leaks that have popped up are very detailed and break down his talents, skills, and constellations. Kazuha is shaping up to be a powerful unit, and players may want to pull him when Inazuma launches later this year.

Genshin Impact Kazuha leaks: Kazuha skills, constellations and more

The leaks are from Genshin Impact Info and Updates, a source of many recent Genshin Impact leaks. Players can learn all about Kazhua much in advance.

General information:

Kazuha is a powerful Genshin Impact character who wields the Anemo element and uses a sword in a similar way to Ayaka. Kazuha is mostly meant as a supportive damage unit, like Sucrose or Fischl, but with enough Elemental Mastery he can function as a main damage source for a team. Kazuha's Elemental Skill has both a tap and a hold variant, similar to Venti's and his Elemental Burst functions similarly as well.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst will swirl surrounding elements before creating a field of said element, damaging nearby enemies. Kazuha scales strongly with Elemental Mastery, empowering both his own skills and his teammates through increased damage when Elemental Mastery is high. Kazuha will be a four star character, and it is currently unknown when he will be released.

Elemental Skill and Burst details from other sources:

We know people are interested in the Inazuman characters, so we did a deep-dive to compile all the data we currently have for Kazuha and Yoimiya.



We do not have any idea on their release dates.



This is VERY early information and highly subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/EueLbMzCg3 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 15, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental Skill functions similarly to Jean's, and will create a small area of Anemo damage. If players utilize this ability while midair, Kazuha will propel himself upwards before casting. Holding this skill will cause it to do more damage and launch further, while placing it on a longer cooldown. Kazuha's Elemental Burst is known as Eye of the Storm, and will feature Kazuha sweeping his sword and creating a gale of wind that will suck in nearby elements and create a whirlwind of AOE damage.

Genshin Impact players can utilize these abilities to both crowd control and deal damage, and both abilities seem to generate large amounts of Elemental Mastery for a team.

Constellations and Talents from other sources

Kazuha's most interesting leaks feature around his talents and Constellations. Genshin Impact Info and Updates have stated that other sources indicate that Kazuha will have some powerful constellations and talents that increase both his Elemental Mastery, and enable him to become a main carry for a team.

Kazuha will be able to absorb Elements swirled by his reactions and use them to deal a strong AOE plunge attack at Ascension one, while Ascension two allows for his team to deal more Elemental damage based on Elemental Mastery.

His first constellation simply lowers cooldowns, but his sixth allows for Kazuha to infuse his sword with Anemo, along with boosting his damage greatly with Elemental Mastery.

This huge buff may make Kazuha one of the strongest Anemo characters in the game.

Players who are looking forward to Inazuma will definitely want to keep their eyes on Kazuha, as he may just become one of the premier characters coming to Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: These leaks are from very early builds of the game, and players should take them with a grain of salt.