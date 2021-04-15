Genshin Impact leaks: More details on Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Yaoyao revealed

Genshin Impact leaks continue to come in as characters are datamined, and new information is revealed about them. New information has been revealed about some highly anticipated characters, courtesy of Project Celestia on Twitter.

This information details the weapons and elements of the unreleased characters Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Yaoyao. There are also some insights into their playstyle.

Here's everything new that's known about these characters from these new Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha, Yoimiya, Yaoyao information revealed

We know people are interested in the Inazuman characters, so we did a deep-dive to compile all the data we currently have for Kazuha and Yoimiya.



We do not have any idea on their release dates.



This is VERY early information and highly subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/EueLbMzCg3 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 15, 2021

This information has recently been released by Project Celestia, notable Genshin Impact leak dataminers, and it details some interesting findings on the characters of Yoimiya and Kazuha.

These two characters are from the upcoming region of Inazuma, which is one of the most anticipated additions to Genshin Impact. The release of Inazuma is still uncertain, but Genshin Impact leaks have speculated that it may be released in the summer of 2021.

This new information isn't too much to go on, but it does provide insight into these two new characters.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Yanfei's name cards, Japanese voice, and more gameplay revealed

Advertisement

Kazuha

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about Kazuha, a character who players don't know much about yet. Kazuha is a 5-Star sword user who uses the Anemo element in battle.

This character has had his model leaked before, but the information about his Elemental Skill and Burst is all new. It appears that like other Anemo characters, Kazuha's Elemental Skill will be able to absorb other elements, creating a "Wind Zone."

This Wind Zone will most likely trap enemies, like Venti's Elemental Burst. If this is the case, Kazuha could become a premier unit for crowd control, similar to Sucrose and Venti. His Elemental Burst seems to create some kind of mist, though it is unknown exactly what the properties of this ability are.

Yoimiya

🧂🧂🧂 Based from Uncle arkywzx



Kazuha and Yoimiya are of average strength.

Raiden/Baal is a support character.

No major changes to Ayaka.



More information including progress map are posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. — Zluet (@zluet) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

No model has been found yet for this character, but they are known to be from Inazuma and possibly have ties to Ayaka. This Genshin Impact character is a 5-star Archer who uses Pyro as their element.

Based on the abilities listed in her Genshin Impact leaks, it seems like Yoimiya may have a similar ability to Ganyu, where she can utilize an AOE attack with her charged arrow shot.

She also has an ability named Hanabi, which translates to Fireworks in English. It might indicate a powerful AOE Elemental Burst that is similar to fireworks.

Yaoyao

🍃Yao Yao🍃



(Footage is from the first Genshin Closed Beta and does not represent any upcoming content.)



Very special thanks to @dimbreathjr for this :)#GenshinImpact #原神 #YaoYao pic.twitter.com/DeZoHhfPdl — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 15, 2021

Genshin Impact leaks about Yaoyao have been slim since her first reveal in Closed Beta, and miHoYo is yet to officially announce the character even though players are well acquainted with Liyue.

This is due to Yaoyao's Dendro element, as Dendro is yet to be introduced into the game. Players will have to settle for confirmation of her 4-star Catalyst status through datamines and wait for more information on this long-awaited character.

Genshin Impact leaks are a way for the community to learn more about characters who have yet to have official releases, and the efforts of groups like Project Celestia help with that cause.

Advertisement

Players who are fans of these new characters can look forward to their possible release in the summer of 2021.

Also read: Genshin Impact: List of all upcoming characters