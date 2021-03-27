Genshin Impact: List of all upcoming characters

There's a lot coming to Genshin Impact in the next few updates and a lot of new characters to look forward to.

Mihoyo seems to continually be adding new character and element combinations, along with characters to supplement the lore of the world of Teyvat. Here's a list of the upcoming characters we know about, and some that have been leaked.

Details on the upcoming Genshin Impact characters

Rosaria

Rosaria is a four-star Cryo Polearm user, hailing from Mondstadt. She is coming on the next banner of 1.4, and is a nun of the Church of Favonius.

She is a Cryo DPS character, mainly focused on dealing critical strikes with her passive increasing critical chances. As she ascends with cryo damage, she is expected to be a powerful addition to the Cryo team in Genshin Impact. Here is a video of her gameplay.

Ayaka

As one of the original characters in Genshin Impact, Ayaka's release has been anticipated for many updates. She is a Cryo sword user, from the region of Inazuma which many players are still excited to reach.

Ayaka appears to be a powerful Cryo character, though her stats are likely to have changed since the closed beta she originally appeared in. As a member of the Kamisato House of Inazuma, she is certain to be a powerful addition to the roster of Genshin Impact characters. Here is a video of her gameplay.

Yanfei

Yanfei is a newly leaked character in Genshin Impact, who is a Pyro catalyst user from Liyue. She is half adepti, like Ganyu and she is a legal genius who uses her Pyro abilities to seal away her enemies.

Yanfei seems to have a unique playstyle in her passive ability to generate Scarlet Seals that buff her charged attacks. This is similar to Ningguang, who also generates a buff to her charged attack after landing several normal attacks. Here is a video of Yanfei in action.

Eula

Eula is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, and a descendant of the ancient royal family of Mondstadt. She wields a powerful claymore and has the Cryo element.

Eula seems to be very powerful, using both strong physical damage on her Elemental Burst, and powerful cryo with her elemental skill. As she ascends with critical damage, players may find Eula to be one of their strongest characters in Genshin Impact. Here is a video of her gameplay.

Other leaked or teased characters coming to Genshin Impact

Tohma (A Pyro wielder from Inazuma who serves Ayaka)

Baizhu (A Dendro user from Liyue who investigates Qiqi)

Cyno (A mysterious character from Sumeru)

Lyney (Part of a pair of characters teasing the region of Fontaine)

Lynette (Part of a pair of characters teasing the region of Fontaine)

Iansan (A young character from Natlan)

Scaramouche (A member of the Fatui Harbingers wielding an Electro vision)

La Signora (A member of the Fatui Harbingers who wields Cryo)

Dansleif (A mysterious man with ties to the other Traveller)

Il Dottore (Another Fatui Harbinger who has made appearances in the webtoon)

Yao Yao (A young disciple of Xiangling who wields a Dendro vision)

Yunjin (A performer from Liyue who has a Geo vision)

With all the new characters in store for Genshin Impact, players may be tempted to save their rolls and wait for new banners. These new characters may be even better than those that have been released prior, so perhaps it is better to roll on a wish simulator instead?

