Genshin Impact wish simulator: Unlimited wishes on Venti banner to test your luck

Genshin Impact players love to wish on banners. That's how Genshin Impact became the fastest mobile game to hit one billion dollars in player spending. But, not every player has the money to wish as much as they'd like. What should they do then? Well, that's where wish simulators come in.

Genshin Impact wish simulators

Wish simulators are websites that allow users to spend virtual money to wish on Genshin Impact banners as much as they please. If they simply want to test their pity, or live the life of a whale for a day, players can finally have unlimited wishes on any banner.

One preferred website is Miwoju's Wish Simulator. This website has every banner that has ever been up, along with a virtual shop and a calculator to show how much "money" has been spent. Another option is the Genshin Impact Wish Sim, and while this site offers less in terms of UI, it still does the job rather well.

With these resources, players won't have to imagine what their next wishes could be, and instead, they can pull to their hearts desire. If a player was out of rolls for a certain banner, they could simply go to a wish simulator website and continue rolling. However, some players still get unlucky pulls even on a simulator.

I saw mutuals doing the thing where you roll the wish simulator and see how many rolls it takes u to roll 1 Diluc and this result checks out pic.twitter.com/auxeYDzHqn — 기루 (@Giruyong) March 26, 2021

I'm laughing!! Even the wish simulator is giving me a healer character 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3wzfU54Y3 — hansuke (@hansukeworks) March 19, 2021

On the other hand, sometimes, wish simulators can bring incredible luck to a player and can lead to some very quick five-star units.

THE WAY I GOT ON WISH SIMULATOR TO STOP MYSELF FROM ACTUALLY PULLING AND NAURRR pic.twitter.com/D9ybRXRvVf — ً大宰's (@TAlNTEDS0RR0W) March 25, 2021

3RD PULL VENTI IN WISH SIMULATOR?????? PLEASE LET ME MANIFEST THIS FOR CHILDE PSPSPSPSPS pic.twitter.com/myKYgbq87a — Tsumugi @ Genshin Giveaway(s)!! 📌 (@akitoshinonome) March 20, 2021

Why players should pull Venti banner

Venti has established himself as not only the premier Anemo support, but one of the best supports in the game. It is understandable why players would want to test their luck on the Venti banner, as many try to pull for the Anemo Archon.

If a lucky pull does come, here's a guide on how to build what is arguably one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. Other units of note on Venti's banner are Razor, Sucrose, and Noelle, who are all powerful units that can add a lot to any team composition.

Wish simulators can be fun, and they make wishing in Genshin Impact a lot easier, though players should always remember to spend in moderation. Checking pity in Genshin Impact is easy, and that is the only way to guarantee a true five star on an account.