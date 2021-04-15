Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Yanfei's name cards, Japanese voice, and more gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact's newest characters Eula and Yanfei have had more information leaked, and players can now get a closer look at their namecards and listen to their Japanese voice acting. The characters are expected to be released in update 1.5, and have had several prior leaks including their idle animations and gameplay.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Yanfei's name cards, Japanese voice, and more

Name cards are acquired when players reach Friendship level 10 with their character. Name cards in Genshin Impact are some of the cooler customization options that players currently have, so any players who want a sneak peek at Eula's and Yanfei's are in luck.

Yanfei's namecard:

Yanfei's namecard shows off a scale with a background wreathed in flames, which makes sense considering she is a 4-star Pyro Catalyst. She is half adepti, like Ganyu and she is a legal genius who uses her Pyro abilities to seal away her enemies. Players who use this namecard in Genshin Impact will have it appear in-game like this:

Eula's namecard:

[Beta 1.5] - "Eula: Ice-Sealed" Friendship Namecard



Yanfei constellations and namecard coming next!



As always, subjected to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/SPwUDskeLV — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 13, 2021

Eula's namecard displays her royal crest over an icy background, displaying her royal heritage and her 5-star Cryo Claymore capabilities. Eula is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, and a descendant of the ancient royal family of Mondstadt. Eula Players who equip Eula's namecard in-game will have it appear like this:

These namecards are both unique and players who enjoy the characters will definitely want to max out their friendship so they can show off their dedication.

Eula and Yanfei's Japanese voicelines in Genshin Impact:

[BETA 1.5]: Eula and Yanfei Japanese idle voicelines.

■ Note: Current VA's are unknown (Our current data doesn't include VA's names).#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/iBNXF7SEv7 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 8, 2021

Genshin Impact players who enjoy the voice acting in the game are sure to appreciate this early look at Eula and Yanfei's voices. The Japanese dub of the game is a popular choice for many players, so it is likely these are the voices that will be heard by much of the playerbase. Eula and Yanfei both bring strong performances to the game, and their voice actresses have been revealed prior.

Players looking forward to Eula and Yanfei will not have to wait much longer, as Genshin Impact's 1.5 livestream is happening later this week.

