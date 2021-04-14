Genshin Impact 1.5 preview to be live-streamed this week: Eula, Yanfei, housing system region, and more sneak peeks expected

Genshin Impact livestreams are always an exciting time for the community as everyone gets a look at the newest content together, along with getting some extra Primogems on the side. The latest update to Genshin Impact has been through many leaks, as quests, new characters, and boss battles have all been shown before official release, but players should still tune into the livestream for the most up-to-date information. Here's what players can expect from the livestream.

Information on the livestream's date comes from the respected leaker Zeniet on Twitter, who has been providing useful information since the beginning of the game. The livestream is set to address both the arrival of new characters, and the new "mode," which is expected to be the housing system that has been heavily leaked. Players can definitely expect to see some new gameplay of fan favorite characters like Eula and Yanfei, along with a confirmation of the 1.5 banners.

Eula and Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5:

Eula and Yanfei have been leaked for months, and this livestream will be players' first official look at the upcoming characters. Eula is a 5-star Cryo claymore character, and provides powerful physical damage to the team, along with possibly furthering the story of Mondstadt. Her reveal cutscene was recently leaked, and players can check it out here.

Yanfei has also been heavily leaked and is a Pyro 4-star who is expected to release alongside Zhongli. It is possible players will be able to see her on his banner during the livestream, which will confirm her appearance with the Geo Archon. Players looking to learn more about this character can read a writeup on her here.

Housing system in Genshin Impact 1.5:

Genshin Impact's housing system is one of the most anticipated features to be added to the game, and the livestream will most likely feature it heavily. There will definitely be an explanation of the system, along with a trailer showcasing the customizability of player housing. Players who are confused about housing will be able to tune in and have it explained.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream will definitely be an exciting stream for players to watch, and they should make an effort to tune in if they can. Players should also expect the usual 300 Primogems from the code, which just adds another incentive for watching.