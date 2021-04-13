Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula's in-game introduction cutscene leaked ahead of her official release

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks are ramping up as the release of 1.5 continues to approach, and the most recent leak has revealed Eula's in-game introduction cutscene. This cutscene displays Eula defending the Traveller and Paimon from a Fatui Sniper, and shows off some fancy bladework from the new Cryo 5-star. Fans of Eula will definitely want to watch this sneak-peek at the upcoming character.

Eula's in-game introduction cutscene shown in Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks:

The newly leaked video shows both storyboard art and early modeling of Eula's upcoming in-game introduction cutscene before it launches in Genshin Impact.

The Traveller seems to be defeating Fatui, who has appeared in Mondstadt when a Sniper is about to fire upon them from behind. The bullet is blocked by Eula who then uses her agility to reach the Sniper and defeat him with some flashy Cryo swordplay. This led to her introduction to the player, and most likely her introductory quest. This cut-scene definitely showcases how powerful this new character is, along with hyping players up to wish for Eula.

Who is Eula in Genshin Impact:

Eula is a Cryo 5-star character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact 1.5, and she has been leaked multiple times prior to this new cutscene. Eula is a member of the old aristocracy in Mondstadt, and is the current Spindrift Knight. She is also the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, and has recently returned from a mission. This explains why she has been absent from Mondstadt, and her return will most likely mark an important moment for the City of Wind. Eula brings with her some powerful Cryo skills, and a huge burst of Physical damage with her Elemental Burst. Players who are lacking a strong Cryo character will definitely want to pull Eula as these Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks show.

This newly leaked cutscene definitely shows off the cinematic side of Genshin Impact, and it looks amazing. Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks are showing more and more of the new update, and players have a lot to look forward to. Players will be able to see this cutscene it its finished form later this month when Genshin Impact's 1.5 update releases on April 28th.

