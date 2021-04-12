Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Free Diona, PvP event, Qiqi buffs, and more to arrive in the upcoming version

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks are bringing exciting news to the playerbase and the newest leaks point to a big event, a free Diona, and even possible buffs on the way. Genshin Impact's 1.5 update is just around the corner, so players won't have to wait much longer for the new additions. Players will definitely want to keep these leaks in mind if they want to make the most of the upcoming update.

So, here's all that's known about these new Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Free Diona and more

The most exciting information for some players is always the possibility of getting a free character, and this new Genshin Impact leak points to players getting Diona for free. Players will take part in the Energy Amplifier event, a new event with many variations. This event tasks players with defeating enemies who have obtained powerful buffs, similar to the Unreconciled Stars event from 1.2, and this event has been called surprisingly difficult by testers. Players will receive their free Diona after completing all of the tasks in the event.

New PvP event coming to Genshin Impact

[Beta 1.5] Windtrace Tutorials & Overview



— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 7, 2021

Windtrace is the first PvP event coming to Genshin Impact, and it seems pretty in-depth. Players will be able to access a new hide-and-seek style game mode that will require trickery and smarts to master. Players will be able to pick between playing as the Rebels who disguise themselves in the environment, or the Hunters who must find the hiding players. This event will reward players with Windtrace Coins which they can use to acquire rewards like Primogems.

Possible Qiqi buffs coming to Genshin Impact

Qiqi (Image via Mihoyo)

Fans of Qiqi may have noticed that her skillset isn't very strong, especially for a 5-star character. Players have been wanting Qiqi to be buffed for a while in Genshin Impact, and it seems like there are possible buffs to her kit on the horizon.

Qiqi's Elemental Skill may receive a resistance to interruption bonus, making it harder for characters with her Herald of Frost to have their attacks interrupted. Her Elemental Burst would also lower the cooldown of her Elemental Skill, bringing it down by 5 seconds. The final buff would increase the duration of her Elemental Skill bringing it to a 15 second uptime. These buffs would be powerful for Qiqi, though they aren't meta shifting. These buffs come from the Chinese Genshin Impact forums, so players should take them with a grain of salt.

Overall, Genshin Impact's 1.5 update seems to be packed with new content, and players will have a lot to do.

