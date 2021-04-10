5 characters who need to be buffed in Genshin Impact

While no character is completely unusable in Genshin Impact, some characters could use a buff to become more viable.

All characters have a niche somewhere in the game, but it doesn't mean that it's exclusive to them. For example, Lisa is capable of dealing good Electro damage to multiple enemies, but Fischl does it better for less effort. With as many characters as there are in Genshin Impact, some are bound to be outclassed by their contemporaries.

Not all buffs have to be direct, either. Sometimes adding more content that necessitates a particular character's skillset can go a long way in making them seem more desirable. Of course, direct buffs would be appreciated by fans of these characters.

Which characters need buffs in Genshin Impact?

#5 - Beidou

There's nothing about Beidou that would make players prioritize her over the other options in Genshin Impact (Image via Pocket Tactics)

A lot of Genshin Impact content relies on the player completing something as fast as possible. Hence, having a fairly defensive kit isn't that useful for a DPS character like Beidou. She's not bad, but a lot of the game's current content doesn't favor her.

Genshin Impact already has excellent Electro users in Razor, Kequing and Fischl. There's nothing about Beidou that would make players prioritize her over the other options in the game (not to mention potential new Electro units).

The easiest buff would be more content that relies less on quick completions and favors long-term battles.

#4 - Noelle

A Noelle without maxed constellations doesn't do much for a player in Genshin Impact (Image via Sports Gaming)

Noelle can be useful, but the main problem is that she necessitates having a maxed-out constellation to be useful. Her healing and shields are nice, but Barbara and Zhongli both outclass her in their individual specialties, respectively. It is nice to have both at the same time, but the abilities aren't powerful enough to justify having her in one's party at all times.

A Noelle without maxed constellations doesn't do much for a player in Genshin Impact. She's easy to get, but that doesn't mean she has to be lackluster for most stages of the game.

Moving some damage from the later constellations to the earlier ones could help scale a low-level Noelle, but it wouldn't help an endgame Noelle at all. A stronger shield could help her compete with Zhongli, who is a fan favorite among Genshin Impact players.

#3 - Lisa

Lisa's abilities take too long and can be easily interrupted in Genshin Impact (Image via Geek to Geek Media)

Lisa's abilities are more self-serving compared to other characters in Genshin Impact. Stacking charges on enemies sounds nice, especially since Lisa is capable of dealing a good amount of damage. However, her kit doesn't synergize with other character's kits (except for a minor defense reduction and hitting enemies with Electro).

Compared to other Electro characters, Lisa just falls short. Fischl summoning Oz is a far better utility. For DPS purposes, Lisa's abilities take too long and can be easily interrupted. Razor doesn't have that problem, neither does Kequing or Beidou.

The most important buff that Lisa could get would be to make her more relevant in prolonged battles. This can be done by either allowing her kit to synergize with others or giving her the ability to deal a ludicrously high amount of damage to make up for her lack of synergy.

#2 - Traveler

The most likely buff the Traveler will receive will be having access to the other elements in Genshin Impact (Image via Steam Community)

Sometimes referred to as Aether (the male variant) or Lumine (the female variant), the Traveler is the first unit that most players get in Genshin Impact. Predictably, this means that every single player has access to the Traveler as a unit, hence buffing them would single-handedly assist every single player in the game. By comparison, other units being buffed would only affect a small portion of Genshin Impact gamers.

Even if the Traveler can swap between Anemo and Geo, neither element pushes the Traveler to the next level. Some players can make this unit work, but there's often an easier unit to use for a similar level of efficiency.

The most likely buff the Traveler will receive will be having access to the other elements in the game like Cryo, Pyro, etc. It could take years before that happens, so any other form of a buff would be greatly appreciated.

#1 - Amber

Making taunts more of a necessity in Genshin Impact could help Amber (Image via Republic World)

Several top-end Genshin Impact players have vocalized their dislike for Amber. She combines several of the worst features a character could have in Genshin Impact and is often seen as the worst character in the entire game.

Sure, Amber is useful for the various puzzles found in Genshin Impact, but that doesn't mean she's the sole answer to those puzzles.

Several of those puzzles can be solved by other characters, so Amber isn't unique in her ability to be useful there. She is a free unit, so she can help a lot of new players out in the early game. However, she falls off later in the game.

Simple buffs like making taunts more of a necessity in Genshin Impact could help her. Alternatively, fixing the awkward scaling and auto-aim of her abilities could make her more consistently useful.

