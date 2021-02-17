Genshin Impact has done a solid job developing top-notch lore, personalities, and unique strengths and weaknesses for each and every character in the game.

Despite the effort, there are some characters who seem very underpowered as players progress into the endgame. Although they have their own unique purposes, to be viable, they might need a buff, so as to make them easy picks for the Spiral Abyss or open-world combat.

Top 5 characters who need a buff in Genshin Impact:

#5 - Qiqi

Qiqi (Image via Tkhan1)

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 5 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Qiqi, a 5-star character, is considered one of the most dedicated healers in Genshin Impact. Both her elemental skill and burst are designed to provide healing to teammates. Towards the latter levels though, where players require all the party members to contribute towards elemental reactions and DPS, Qiqi fails to fulfill damage dealing requirements.

In Spiral Abyss, where combat needs to be finished within a time-limit, some 4-star healers, such as Barbara and Bennet, can outperform her easily. To make the 5-star rarity sensible, Qiqi needs to be buffed to the extent where she's able to deal at least a decent amount of damage.

#4 - Xiangling

Xiangling

Element: Pyro

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Polearm

Xiangling is a great Pyro support character to have in the party due to her transferrable elemental skill and burst. Despite the above fact, there are flaws in her elemental skill "Guaoba Attack." Most of the time, it fails to recognize the target and goes entirely to waste.

With a cooldown of 12 seconds, it gets annoying to compensate for the wasted damage with the average damage multipliers. With a buff to her elemental skill damage multipliers, as well as normal attack, she can gradually become a great pick for DPS, Sub-DPS, or the support role.

#3 - Kaeya

Kaeya (Image via Thegamer)

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Kaeya is the first Cryo character every player receives in the game for free. A lot of players start leveling him up due to his cool gameplay visuals as well as rich backstory. However, it takes until the late game to realize that most of his potential is locked behind constellations, which is very hard to come across.

Although constellations are supposed to provide bonus advantages to a decently built character, Kaeya's constellations are nothing short of a necessity to even build him decently.

#2 - Aether/ Lumine (Traveler)

Aether / Lumine (Image via HITC)

Element: Anemo / Geo

Rarity: 5 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Aether and Lumine, the main protagonists of Genshin Impact, are probably the least-picked characters in the game due to their poor damage multipliers as well as boring gameplay approach. The main characters seem to be built for utility and exploration rather than amazing damage dealing capability.

Although there are content creators who manage to achieve big numbers using Aether and Lumine, for a common player who isn't a try hard, they are very weak. They surely need a buff to perform like the "main protagonists" on the field.

#1 - Amber

Amber (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

Element: Pyro

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Bow

Amber is the premier choice for Genshin Impact players when it comes to gliding events or lighting pyro torches to solve puzzles. However, these abilities don't seem that useful on the battlefield due to her poor damage stats. The fact that her talents are locked behind a constellation wall does little to help her cause as well.

A little buff to her primary attacking stats and elemental burst might make her an easy pick for the open-world as well as abyss fights.

