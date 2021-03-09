Best build for Beidou in Genshin Impact: Weapons, artifacts, and more

The 4-star Electro-type character, Beidou, in Genshin Impact could potentially deal massive damage when used correctly. Also, her build plays a significant factor in how to maximize her inner potential fully.

Most of her skill and passive talents focus on building up a possibly huge amount of damage later in combat. With a proper build being utilized, she can defeat enemy waves in an instant.

Beidou can also trigger serious elemental reactions when paired with other compatible characters. This article lists the best build for her in Genshin Impact, including weapons, artifacts, talents, and more.

Best build for Beidou in Genshin Impact: Weapons and artifacts

Beidou is best equipped with the 5-star "Wolf's Gravestone" or the 4-star "Prototype Archaic." These weapons focus on increasing her possible damage output in a small area through time.

These weapons focus on increasing her possible damage output in a small area through time. They also provide ATK% as secondary stats, increasing her damage-dealing capabilities.

Image via DSGaming, YouTube

For her artifact sets, it is recommended to use 4-piece "Gladiator's Finale," which will increase Beidou's ATK by up to 35%. As an alternative, players can also use the 2-piece "Gladiator's finale" with the 2-piece "Thundering Fury" or a 2-piece "Bloodstained Chivalry."

Advertisement

It is intended for the late game DPS builds that provide Physical and Electro damage bonuses.

Beidou tips and tricks

She can deal maximized damage upon using the counterattack from her second skill, Tidecaller. Timing is the key to pull this off.

Genshin Impact players can do this after they have unlocked her 1st and 2nd passive talents.

Image via Zy0x, YouTube

As for potential pairings, she is best paired with Cryo or Hydro-type characters, including Kaeya and Mona. Triggering the Superconduct or Electro-Charged elemental can deal enormous damage to vast waves of enemies.

Pyro-characters such as Diluc and Bennett, on the other hand, can trigger Overloaded in Genshin Impact.