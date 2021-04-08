5 ways to utilize Amber, the least picked character in Genshin Impact

Although Amber is the first character that can be unlocked in Genshin Impact, many players struggle to utilize her.

It's not uncommon to see Amber at the bottom of any tier list. Her overall kit isn't relevant in today's metagame, especially since some of it seems odd in conjunction with her other skills.

Regardless of her viability, there are some ways to use everybody's favorite "Gliding Champion of Mondstadt" effectively. Using her doesn't mean the player will auto-lose either.

Luckily for Amber, Genshin Impact is a game where the player might not have access to every character in the game. This means that the player will often have to be resourceful and use the characters they have.

Considering that Amber is a freebie that everybody has, there's no excuse to do certain tasks in Genshin Impact without her.

How can players utilize Amber in Genshin Impact?

#5 - Taunt

Amber is an option given to all players in Genshin Impact

Although taunts are rather niche in the current Genshin Impact metagame, Amber is one of three units currently capable of taunting enemies.

Considering the other two options are five-star units and the fact that Amber is an option given to all players, she's often the only viable option players have.

Amber can taunt enemies with Explosive Puppet. It can last for nearly 9 seconds, although it can be destroyed early by either Amber (with her 2nd constellation) or by the various enemies potentially attacking it.

The downside of this skill is that Baron Bunny's HP scales off of Amber, which makes her builds rather awkward. She can either have a weak Baron Bunny who can barely taunt enemies or do terrible damage and have a decent taunt.

#4 - Gliding Champion

Decreasing gliding stamina costs by 20% isn't a major passive, but it can save the player some time

Amber's passive is more relevant to players who haven't increased their base stamina in Genshin Impact yet.

Decreasing gliding stamina costs by 20% isn't a major passive, but it can save the player some time. In one scenario, they don't have to wait as long to get from point A to point B. In another scenario, they'll glide and have 20% more stamina for running afterward.

This passive is active as long as Amber is in the party, so she can be far below the rest of the active party if this passive is needed. This isn't a huge niche in Genshin Impact, but it is one unique to her, especially if players don't want to cook up some stamina-saving food.

#3 - Bow

As a Pyro user, Amber can easily set aflame certain obstacles at a distance

Some events require a Genshin Impact player to have a character that uses a bow. Case in point, the recent Windblume Festival had an event where players have to pop balloons. Given that bow users are the most ideal for this kind of event, somebody like Amber can be a good substitute in a scenario where the player has no other option. Sometimes, people just get unlucky with RNG in Genshin Impact.

Considering that Amber is also a Pyro user, she can easily set aflame certain obstacles at a distance. It's not too relevant in situations outside of puzzles, but it is still an option for Amber fans to consider.

It's possible that Amber could be more useful when more enemies with weak points are introduced in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Freebie DPS

Players who are unable to acquire more useful Pyro users or Bow wielders can always rely on Amber

Amber is the first unit given to the player after they select their protagonist in Genshin Impact. As a result, she does have some usage in the earliest parts of the game. Even past those stages, unlucky players who are unable to acquire more useful Pyro users or Bow wielders can always rely on Amber.

Alternatively, Amber's status as a Pyro user means that players don't even have to use her much in their party except for puzzles. If they have another Pyro user, they can have Fervant Flames as active.

Fervant Flames is an Elemental Resonance that boosts the party's attack by 25% and makes affects them by Cryo 40% (as long as they'd normally be affected by it) in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Puzzles

Amber has a unique skillset in Genshin Impact

The main use that players have for Amber is her ability to solve various puzzles found in Genshin Impact. Although her DPS and support options are terribly lacking, she is more than capable of solving several puzzles, thanks to her unique skillset in Genshin Impact.

First, she can use Baron Bunny for pressure plate-related challenges. Given that the bunny can last for nearly 10 seconds, it's often more than enough time to advance to the next step.

Second, she can use her bow for puzzles at a distance. This is mainly combined with her Pyro element, as some puzzles require the player to hit multiple Pyro totems in quick succession.

Given the distance of some of these totems, Amber's ability to shoot arrows from a long distance is quite helpful. If players lack a unit that can spam Pyro in Genshin Impact, then Amber is often the best person to do the puzzle.

