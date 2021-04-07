5 reasons why Mona is beloved by the Genshin Impact community

Mona is a popular character in Genshin Impact for a variety of reasons.

Predictably, some reasons gear more toward subjective tastes. However, there are objective qualities about Mona that endear her to Genshin Impact's community at large.

The community generally considers Mona to be a worthwhile character, so it isn't uncommon for some fans to use her strictly for her cohesive kit. She is one of two five-star Hydro users in Genshin Impact right now, so she is in good company.

As for the subjective reasons, Mona appeals to a sizable portion of the community thanks to her personality and design. It's a simple reason, but it's better to have a memorable design that sticks out to people instead of a forgettable one. Even if players love her for her combat prowess, having a memorable design goes a long way in making the community's perception of Mona highly positive.

Why is Mona beloved by the Genshin Impact community?

#5 - Charming personality

"A poor astrologist" is an oversimplification of Mona's character, but it's a charming one nonetheless. There's no character quite like her in Genshin Impact, especially since there is no other playable astrologist.

Mona is like Fischl in terms of how over-the-top her quotes are. She isn't as grandiose as Fischl is, but she's certainly charming in her own quirky way.

Advertisement

#4 - Cute design and voice acting

As charming as Mona's personality is, it should be noted that her voice actor, Felecia Angelle, is a big reason why the character is so appealing to players.

Mona's voice is soothing, and all of her well-written voice lines come to life thanks to Felecia's voice acting. Some people prefer Konomi Kohara in the Japanese dub, but both voice actors have done a good job.

Players are also enamored by Mona's design. Anybody who loves twintails will likely appreciate her design, and that's not even mentioning the excellent color palette associated with her costume.

Genshin Impact has a lot of great designs, but Mona is one of the most popular characters judging by the amount of fanart she gets online.

#3 - Great taunts

Advertisement

Mona is a viable character with a taunt in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike Amber (who is often considered bottom tier), Mona is a viable character with a taunt. She has two ways of activating it. First, she can press E (default controls) to activate Mirror Reflection of Doom. Alternatively, she can use her 1st Ascension Passive, Come 'n' Get Me, Hag!

Either way, enemies nearby will focus on the phantom and ignore the player, which opens up a lot of options. Considering the taunt lasts for four seconds, there is a lot a player can use this ability for.

The CD for the ability is 12 seconds. However, the ability does go on cooldown as soon as it is activated.

#2 - Versatile Hydro user

Mona is one of four Hydro users in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Presently, there are only four Hydro users in Genshin Impact. Of the four, Mona is one of two Catalyst wielders. Considering the fact that Barbara is primarily seen as a healer, Mona's DPS is higher than Barbara's. People who frequent the Genshin Impact Reddit might remember seeing crazy numbers that are made possible thanks to Mona's Elemental Burst, Stellaris Phantasm.

Advertisement

Another benefit of Mona's versatility is how easy it is to make enemies wet. If players have a Diluc, they can easily combo the two, thanks to their respective elements.

Anybody who owns Mona likely also owns Barbara, so they can easily make certain Elemental Resonances such as Soothing Waters for that extra 30% healing.

#1 - Mobility

Mona can go into a puddle of water and sprint in any direction (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mona is the only character capable of sprinting through bodies of water in Genshin Impact. Technically, it is its own unique animation, but it replaces her normal sprint.

Mona can go into a puddle of water and sprint in any direction. The main drawback is that her handling isn't as good compared to normal sprinting, but it's still better stamina-wise (compared to sprinting when it isn't spammed).

The stamina aspect is nice for lazy players who don't want to spam the sprint button to move faster. However, it's her ability to move through water that makes her so desirable. She can't activate it once she's swimming, but if she activates it beforehand, the player can travel effortlessly through a lake or other watery obstacles in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.