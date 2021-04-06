The best build and teams for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

The icy Nun of Favonius has almost arrived in Genshin Impact, and players are excited to add Rosaria to their teams. Rosaria is a 4-star Cryo polearm user who brings a lot of value to a Genshin Impact team with both her Cryo application and her increases to critical rate for a team. Players definitely shouldn't overlook this character as she can fill both the DPS role and a supporting role for teams, making her a great pull. Here are her best builds and teams.

Best builds for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Rosaria has a lot of diversity when it comes to how players will build her. Players can opt for a more supportive Rosaria, or a main DPS focused on dealing high physical damage. Each build has its own perks, and players will have to decide based on which role they need to fill on their team. With Rosaria's Elemental Burst, players can utilize her for an off-field Cryo application on a short cooldown which will be useful for many different compositions.

Support Rosaria:

A support Rosaria would focus on using her Ascension talent Shadow Samaritan to boost her team's Crit Rate by 15% after using her Elemental Burst. This is a huge Crit Rate buff and allows players to deal much more damage through their entire team. Players who build this version of Rosaria will want to equip her with the 4 piece Blizzard Strayer set for high critical rate, or 2-4 pieces of the Noblesse Oblige set and the Blizzard Strayer set. A weapon with either a high Crit Rate or Energy Recharge will be best for this build as spamming her Elemental Burst will be the main focus.

Main DPS Rosaria:

Players who want to use Rosaria as their main damage source can look forward to a strong physical carry, who will be able to use Superconduct to deal large amounts of damage. Players will focus on her Normal Attacks, building the 2 piece Bloodstained Chivalry set and 2 piece Blizzard Strayer, until the new artifact set releases which buffs Physical damage even more. Then players should swap to the new set to take advantage of its huge power. Players will want to use weapons like the Crescent Pike, or the Dragonspine Spear, both boosting her Physical damage noticeably.

Best teams for Rosaria:

The best Genshin Impact teams for Rosaria focus around utilizing her strong Elemental reactions, like Freeze and Superconduct, or using her to set up strong Pyro carries with Melt. Rosaria has a lot of flexibility and can be placed in existing teams to add some extra damage.

Support Rosaria:

Players of Genshin Impact can take advantage of her Cryo application and high Crit Rate boosts to support Pyro carries like Diluc, Klee, and Hu Tao. Rosaria will fit in well alongside characters like Diona, Bennett, Fischl, or Xingqiu as a support and is sure to add bonus damage to a Genshin Impact team. Rosaria will bring strong Melt damage, bringing the total damage of the team much higher.

Main DPS Rosaria:

Rosaria, as the main damage dealer in Genshin Impact, will need another Cryo character for Resonance in the team and an Electro character for Superconduct. Some characters who fit this role well are Fischl, Beidou, and Diona. A character who can apply Hydro is also important as well to keep enemies frozen, so a perfect team would consist of strong Hydro and Electro application, allowing Rosaria to clear enemies with ease.

Rosaria will add a lot to Genshin Impact teams, and players will definitely want to pull this useful character. With these builds, this 4-star unit will be a great addition to any roster.

