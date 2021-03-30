Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals new artifacts: 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses explained

Genshin Impact's 1.5 update releases 28 April and will bring along with it plenty of new features to the game, including powerful artifacts. Two new artifact sets have been leaked and are coming to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. The sets have been leaked by user AeEntropy on Twitter and seem to be very powerful in nature. Players should keep an eye out for these artifact sets and they may potentially save some resin to grind these powerful new items for their teams.

New artifact sets coming to Genshin Impact:

New artifact sets coming to Genshin Impact:

Tenacity of the Millelith

Tenacity of the Millelith:

2 Pieces: Provides a 20% HP increase.

4 Pieces: When an enemy is hit with an Elemental Skill, the Attack stat and Shield strength of the party is increased by 20%.

This set resembles Liyue's Millelith defenders, and in turn provides the character equipped with them extra HP and Shield strength. This set is perfect for characters who utilize HP and shields like Diona and especially Zhongli. This set being released also further points to a Zhongli rerun in Genshin Impact 1.5. Players needing their character to be tankier will definitely want to pick this set up for their team.

Last Act of Foolishness:

Last Act of Foolishness:

Last Act of Foolishness:

2 Pieces: Physical damage is increased by 25%

4 Pieces: When an enemy is hit with an Elemental Skill, the Attack stat is increased by 10% for 7 seconds. This effect stacks three times, and at three stacks Physical damage is increased by an additional 25%.

This set bears the mark of Fatui and may even indicate a new playable Fatui character being released soon. This physical damage set will be very strong on characters like Razor or the unreleased character Eula, and may find some niche use on other physical carries like Keqing. Players who main these characters will definitely have to farm for this artifact set for some great bonuses.

Players of Genshin Impact will definitely have to take advantage of these strong new artifacts in update 1.5.